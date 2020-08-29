Neodymium Iron Boron Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neodymium Iron Boron report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1546995/global-neodymium-iron-boron-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium Iron Boron report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, BJM, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper

Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Segmentation by Product: Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets



Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Segmentation by Application: Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry

Others



The Neodymium Iron Boron Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neodymium Iron Boron market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neodymium Iron Boron industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neodymium Iron Boron market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1546995/global-neodymium-iron-boron-market

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Iron Boron

1.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

1.2.4 Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

1.3 Neodymium Iron Boron Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Electronic Industry

1.3.4 Office Automation Equipment

1.3.5 Auto Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Neodymium Iron Boron Industry

1.6 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Trends

2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Neodymium Iron Boron Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Neodymium Iron Boron Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Neodymium Iron Boron Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neodymium Iron Boron Business

6.1 Hitachi Metals

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hitachi Metals Products Offered

6.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

6.2 Shin-Etsu

6.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

6.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Shin-Etsu Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Shin-Etsu Products Offered

6.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

6.3 TDK

6.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

6.3.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 TDK Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 TDK Products Offered

6.3.5 TDK Recent Development

6.4 VAC

6.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

6.4.2 VAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 VAC Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 VAC Products Offered

6.4.5 VAC Recent Development

6.5 Zhong Ke San Huan

6.5.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Products Offered

6.5.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

6.6 Yunsheng Company

6.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Yunsheng Company Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Yunsheng Company Products Offered

6.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

6.7 YSM

6.6.1 YSM Corporation Information

6.6.2 YSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 YSM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 YSM Products Offered

6.7.5 YSM Recent Development

6.8 JL MAG

6.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

6.8.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 JL MAG Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 JL MAG Products Offered

6.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

6.9 ZHmag

6.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

6.9.2 ZHmag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 ZHmag Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 ZHmag Products Offered

6.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

6.10 BJM

6.10.1 BJM Corporation Information

6.10.2 BJM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 BJM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 BJM Products Offered

6.10.5 BJM Recent Development

6.11 AT&M

6.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

6.11.2 AT&M Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 AT&M Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 AT&M Products Offered

6.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

6.12 NBJJ

6.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

6.12.2 NBJJ Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 NBJJ Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 NBJJ Products Offered

6.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

6.13 Innuovo Magnetics

6.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

6.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Products Offered

6.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

6.14 SGM

6.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

6.14.2 SGM Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 SGM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 SGM Products Offered

6.14.5 SGM Recent Development

6.15 Galaxy Magnetic

6.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

6.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Products Offered

6.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

6.16 Zhongyuan Magnetic

6.16.1 Zhongyuan Magnetic Corporation Information

6.16.2 Zhongyuan Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Zhongyuan Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Zhongyuan Magnetic Products Offered

6.16.5 Zhongyuan Magnetic Recent Development

6.17 Earth- Panda

6.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

6.17.2 Earth- Panda Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Earth- Panda Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Earth- Panda Products Offered

6.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

6.18 Magsuper

6.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

6.18.2 Magsuper Neodymium Iron Boron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Magsuper Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Magsuper Products Offered

6.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

7 Neodymium Iron Boron Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium Iron Boron

7.4 Neodymium Iron Boron Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Distributors List

8.3 Neodymium Iron Boron Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium Iron Boron by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Iron Boron by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium Iron Boron by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Iron Boron by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium Iron Boron by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Iron Boron by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”