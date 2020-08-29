Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group, General Electric, Integrated Environmental Solutions, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Segmentation by Product: Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others



Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential



The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lighting

1.4.3 Walls & Roofs

1.4.4 HVAC Systems

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.2 SunPower Corporation

12.2.1 SunPower Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 SunPower Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SunPower Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SunPower Corporation Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.2.5 SunPower Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Kingspan Group

12.3.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kingspan Group Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.3.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 General Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions

12.5.1 Integrated Environmental Solutions Corporation Information

12.5.2 Integrated Environmental Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Integrated Environmental Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Integrated Environmental Solutions Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.5.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions Recent Development

12.6 Siemens AG

12.6.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Siemens AG Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Schneider Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”