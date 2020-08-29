NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET 2020 KEY RESEARCH ANALYSIS ON VARIOUS COMPANIES | NUTANIX, APPLE, ASUS, MICROSOFT, HITACHI VANTARA, CISCO, DELL, RED HAT, HP, ORACLE, AND MORE

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report added by Data Bridge Market Research evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment.

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research has conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various region to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market along with tables and graphs related to various countries and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Storage Solution (Scale-Up NAS, Scale-Out NAS),

Deployment Type (On-Premise, Remote, Hybrid),

End-User Industry(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail , Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare, Energy, Government , Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Business & Consulting, Others),

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report “Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and others”

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Market Dynamics:-

Market Drivers:

Increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment

Proliferation of the social media content together with technologies for high-speed data transfer like 4G & 5G

Need for an enormous amount of safe data storage devices for applications like video surveillance

Growing the attraction of NAS for home applications and SOHO environments

Market Restraints:

Security and privacy is a concern once data is stored in a remote location

Concerns regarding bandwidth performance for remotely hosted NAS

To comprehend Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has joined into a final contract to acquire Nimble Storage, which is a San Jose, Calif based supplier of hybrid-flash storage and predictive all-flash solutions. Flash storage is an invasive industry and an increasingly significant element of today’s hybrid IT environment. Nimble’s predictive flash products for admission to midrange sections complement HPE’s scalable midrange to high-end 3PAR alternatives and low-cost MSA products. This agreement will change HPE to offer a complete variety of inferior flash storage alternatives to purchasers across all sections.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

