PAC Programming Software Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

A programmable automation controller (PAC) is a two or more processor-based device like a personal computer and is basically a PC integrated with a PLC with multitasking capabilities to automate control of more than one equipment. Although the PAC includes PLC capabilities, but its hardware architecture and software are designed in a way to be more user-friendly to the Computer Programmer.

The PAC programming software market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the rapid increase in demand for the automated manufacturing process in various verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, and chemical the market is expected to witness high growth.

– Programmable automation controllers are the combined features of traditional automation technologies such as distributed control systems (DCSs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), personal computers (PCs), and remote terminal units (RTUs).

– The rapidly rising need for automation and with the increasing technological advancements in the field of sensors, machine size (emergence of smaller automated machines), software, the market is witnessing high growth.

– The usage of PAC’s will shift firms focus towards open communication standards and software integration with less focus on the hardware. As the users become more focused on the total system performance rather than just the hardware selection, PAC’s will become more demanding by customers who are not satisfied by traditional PLC’s.

Moreover, the rise in industrialization and increase in the number of manufacturing units across several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will further boost the market studied.

