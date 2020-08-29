Potassic Fertilizer Market 2020: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Potassic Fertilizer market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Potassic Fertilizer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Potassic Fertilizer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potassic Fertilizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potassic Fertilizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potassic Fertilizer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potassic Fertilizer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potassic Fertilizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potassic Fertilizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Research Report: Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, Helm AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Borealis AG, Sinochem Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Product: Potassium Chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium Nitrate

Others



Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Application: Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



The Potassic Fertilizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potassic Fertilizer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potassic Fertilizer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Potassic Fertilizer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Potassic Fertilizer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Potassic Fertilizer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Potassic Fertilizer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potassic Fertilizer

1.2 Potassic Fertilizer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Potassium Chloride

1.2.3 Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

1.2.4 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Potassic Fertilizer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Potassic Fertilizer Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Potassic Fertilizer Industry

1.6 Potassic Fertilizer Market Trends

2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Potassic Fertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Potassic Fertilizer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Potassic Fertilizer Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Potassic Fertilizer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Potassic Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potassic Fertilizer Business

6.1 Yara International ASA

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Yara International ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Yara International ASA Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Yara International ASA Products Offered

6.1.5 Yara International ASA Recent Development

6.2 Nutrien

6.2.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nutrien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Nutrien Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Nutrien Products Offered

6.2.5 Nutrien Recent Development

6.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

6.3.1 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Corporation Information

6.3.2 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Products Offered

6.3.5 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Recent Development

6.4 Eurochem Group AG

6.4.1 Eurochem Group AG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Eurochem Group AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Eurochem Group AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Eurochem Group AG Products Offered

6.4.5 Eurochem Group AG Recent Development

6.5 The Mosaic Company

6.5.1 The Mosaic Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 The Mosaic Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 The Mosaic Company Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 The Mosaic Company Products Offered

6.5.5 The Mosaic Company Recent Development

6.6 JSC Belaruskali

6.6.1 JSC Belaruskali Corporation Information

6.6.2 JSC Belaruskali Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 JSC Belaruskali Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 JSC Belaruskali Products Offered

6.6.5 JSC Belaruskali Recent Development

6.7 Helm AG

6.6.1 Helm AG Corporation Information

6.6.2 Helm AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Helm AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Helm AG Products Offered

6.7.5 Helm AG Recent Development

6.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

6.8.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Products Offered

6.8.5 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Recent Development

6.9 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)

6.9.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Products Offered

6.9.5 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Recent Development

6.10 Borealis AG

6.10.1 Borealis AG Corporation Information

6.10.2 Borealis AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Borealis AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Borealis AG Products Offered

6.10.5 Borealis AG Recent Development

6.11 Sinochem Group

6.11.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Sinochem Group Products Offered

6.11.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development

6.12 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

6.12.1 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

6.12.2 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Products Offered

6.12.5 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

7 Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Potassic Fertilizer Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Potassic Fertilizer

7.4 Potassic Fertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Potassic Fertilizer Distributors List

8.3 Potassic Fertilizer Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Potassic Fertilizer by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Potassic Fertilizer by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Potassic Fertilizer Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Potassic Fertilizer by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Potassic Fertilizer by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Potassic Fertilizer Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Potassic Fertilizer by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Potassic Fertilizer by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Potassic Fertilizer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

