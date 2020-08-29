PROJECTION MAPPING MARKET 2020 WORLDWIDE | TOP MOST KEY PLAYERS PANASONIC CORPORATION, BARCO, BENQ, VIVITEK, VIEWSONIC CORPORATION, PIXEL RAIN DIGITAL, HEAVYM, AND MORE

The latest 100+ page survey report on Projection Mapping Market is released by Data Bridge Market Research covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia & U.A.E. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Projection Mapping Market. The study bridges the historical data from 2016 to 2019 and estimated till 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Panasonic Corporation, Barco, BenQ, Vivitek, ViewSonic Corporation, Pixel Rain Digital, HeavyM, Blue Pony, Lumitrix s.r.o, Green Hippo, garageCube, Resolume, AV Stumpfl GmbH, NuFormer, NEC Display Solutions, Digital Projection, Optoma USA, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation and others.

Global Projection Mapping Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period to 2026.

Projection mapping is used for projecting the videos and images of the objects on any surface and to provide information of the objects which are complicated in design like buildings, small indoor objects and others. The objects can be projected in 2D, 3D and 4D visualization by using technologies and software. In projection mapping, the objects are spatially mapped on the virtual program which imitates the real environment of the object. It is used in various applications like for movies in theatres, gaming, in educational institutions for projecting the content, in events and in various other applications. There have been few launches happened recently, like the launch of the 1-Chip DLP Projectors by Barco.

Projection mapping uses a projector to project on any surface and helps into a dynamic visual display. It can be used for advertising, live concerts, theatre, gaming, computing, decoration. It can be used to create immersive experiences for theatre, television. Projection mapping uses different types of technology for projecting content like 3D, 2D, 4D, DLP, and LCD. It helps in getting the audience attention as it provides attractive & different content to them.

GROWING INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL MARKETING:

As the trend of digital market is emerging in the industry, new technologies are upgrading and the trend of marketing the products and services has been changed as the companies and institutions have started investing more into it.

Following are the few facts which show the behavioral change in advertisement:

Businesses like automobiles, FMCG and other industries are planning to increase the investment in one digital marketing channel every year. Almost half of businesses invest more than USD 500,000 in digital marketing every year.

Most of the businesses are ready to spend either 26-50% or 51-75% of their overall marketing budget for digital marketing.

It has been observed that around 70% of the YouTube viewers watch “help with a problem” videos related to any issue in their life.

It has also been observed that YouTube is consumers’ leading source of video content. More than 60% of the B2B marketers have said that video is an effective type of content marketing.

POOR PROJECTION UNDER SUNLIGHT:

The projection mapping is used for manipulation and position the image of the object or the visuals but using projection mapping for outdoor applications is difficult under the normal day light, as it requires the dark background under the dark light. The projection mapping requires more lumens of brightness to show cast the images and videos. And in the indoor applications, low light is recommended for projecting the presentations, or movies.

If one tries to use the projection mapping under the light it would reflect badly and worsen the resulting image. For outdoor applications, the projection mapping can only happen at night or under low light.

