Retail Cloud Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Retail Cloud Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Retail Cloud Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Retail Cloud Industry. Retail Cloud market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Retail Cloud market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Retail cloud enhances the operational productivity which spares costs is ready to build the selection of retail cloud arrangements. Retail cloud arrangements enhance the shopping background with associated shopping crosswise over channels, adaptable returns, advanced administrations, customized connection over the esteem chain, coordinated promoting and steady understanding.
Market Overview:
Retail Cloud Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
WorkForce Management to Hold Significant Growth
– Retail cloud workforce management applications are evolving due to the high demand for consumer-grade technology and retailer interest in advanced intelligent automation to empower the digital business.
– Various companies are investing in retail workforce management, which has opened a door for endless opportunities to maximize retail operations by eliminating administrative tasks and collecting more profitable data. This allows the workforce to place more focus on sales and in-store operations, ultimately, by providing end users with the best shopping experience.
– For instance, in October 2018, H&M partnered with Convo for workforce management, to educate and connect H&M workers by using Convo’s platform that offers task management and chat apps techniques. This retail social collaboration platform provides additional social media feed, like an option that allows workers to connect in real time.
– Retail cloud workforce management further helps reduce the churn and meet expectations for shorter waiting periods and first-contact resolution. Different workforce management software provides different valuable insights to staff the right number of agents with the appropriate skill sets for rapid resolutions.
North America to Hold Major Share
– North America is one of the largest markets for the retail cloud. The huge market in the region is attributed to the rapid shift of the retailers toward e-commerce industry.
– The retail market in North America is growing at a fast pace, with retail trade, accounting for more than 10% of the GDP in both the United States and Canada. The retail market in North America is one of the biggest with Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot, and Target having their origins from this region.
– Online shopping is growing in the region with more and more retailers opting to sell/offer their products through online mediums. To sustain the intense competition in the industry, many of the retailers are seeking to provide a personalized experience, for which they are employing retail analytics.
– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of connected retail market providers, which are anticipated to drive the market in the region. Some of the players in the market of the segment are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Google.
Detailed TOC of Retail Cloud Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Shift toward Omnichannel Experience in the Retail Industry
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT in the Retail Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Vulnerability toward Cyber Attacks
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Supply-chain Management
5.1.1.2 Customer Management
5.1.1.3 Merchandizing
5.1.1.4 Workforce Management
5.1.1.5 Reporting and Analytics
5.1.1.6 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Public Cloud
5.2.2 Private Cloud
5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 DXC Technology
6.1.3 Epicor Software Corporation
6.1.4 Fujitsu Limited
6.1.5 Infor Inc.
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 JDA Software Group Inc.
6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.9 Oracle Corporation
6.1.10 RapidScale Inc.
6.1.11 Retailcloud
6.1.12 SAP SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
