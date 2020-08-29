Rich Communication Services Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Rich Communication Services Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Rich Communication Services Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Rich Communication Services Industry. Rich Communication Services market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Rich Communication Services market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Rich Communications Service (RCS) is the platform which enables enriched communication services/experiences beyond simple text, a universal solution providing consumers with instant messaging, live video and file sharing across all types of communication devices.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244609

Market Overview:

The global rich communication service market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.51% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Text messaging is still the most direct and widely used form of communication. As a result, two-way automated enterprise-to-person text messaging, known as A2P mobile messaging, has become essential for businesses.

– GSMA, an association that represents interests of nearly 800 mobile operators worldwide, is backing a universal RCS profile to provide RCS messaging right across the Android ecosystem and include Apple iPhone apps to receive and send RCS messages.

– In early 2017, nearly 49 operators had launched RCS across their network. Despite Google’s purchasing of Jibe to streamline the service, interoperability remains to pose challenges. AT&T in the US, for instance, implemented an older standard that doesn’t work with T-Mobile or Verizon’s version.

– RCS presents a platform to participate in testing an up-coming technology and to be able to make RCS as the default messaging experience worldwide. Companies deploying RCS will have the opportunity to deliver a consistent GSMA Universal Profile and to actively benefit from industry players partnering for the cutting edge of mobile communications. Rich Communication Services Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Xura Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Acme Packet Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc.

Summit Technology Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

D2 Technologies Inc.

Ribbon Communications Operating Company