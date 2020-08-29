Riot Control Equipment Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Riot Control Equipment Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Riot Control Equipment Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Riot Control Equipment Industry. Riot Control Equipment market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Riot Control Equipment market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Riot control equipment market includes all the equipment used by police, military, or other security forces to disperse, control, and arrest people, involved in a riot, protest, or demonstration. The market is segmented into personal protective equipment and offensive equipment. The Other Offensive Equipment includes riot control vehicles and riot control UAVs.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244607
Market Overview:
Riot Control Equipment Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244607
Key Market Trends:
Offensive Equipment Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Offensive Equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forces have been deployed in situations that required great restraint. Therefore, there is a need to apply force while limiting casualties which emphasises on the need for advanced riot control equipment. Future weapons will rely on technology and strategy. Some of the riot control equipment that is currently under development are optical distractors, active denial technology, lasers and laser-induced plasmas, and focused acoustics. Laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC), an electroshock weapon, uses lasers, which when fired into the atmosphere cause blooming of the gases to ionise into plasma forming a channel for electricity. Such advanced offensive riot control equipment is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Several countries in Europe like France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Belgium among others are involved in riots and demonstrations due to dissatisfaction on government. Recently, in August 2018, 50,000 to 80,000 people gathered including many Romanian expatriates to protest against the graft in one of the EU’s most corruption-plagued members at Bucharest. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon as to control the crowd. Such increasing instances in this region are fuelling the procurement and deployment of riot control equipment.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244607
Detailed TOC of Riot Control Equipment Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment
5.1.1.1 Vests
5.1.1.2 Helmets
5.1.1.3 Gas Masks
5.1.1.4 Shields
5.1.2 Offensive Equipment
5.1.2.1 Area Denial
5.1.2.1.1 Anti – vehicle
5.1.2.1.2 Anti – personnel
5.1.2.2 Ammunition
5.1.2.2.1 Rubber Bullets
5.1.2.2.2 Wax Bullets
5.1.2.2.3 Plastic Bullets
5.1.2.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds
5.1.2.2.5 Sponge Grenade
5.1.2.3 Explosives
5.1.2.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades
5.1.2.3.2 Sting Grenades
5.1.2.4 Gases and Sprays
5.1.2.4.1 Water Canons
5.1.2.4.2 Scent Based Weapons
5.1.2.4.3 Teargas
5.1.2.4.4 Pepper Spray
5.1.2.5 Directed Energy Weapons
5.1.2.6 Electroshock Weapons
5.1.2.7 Other Offensive Equipment
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Special Forces
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Qatar
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Combined Systems, Inc.
6.2.2 Desert Wolf
6.2.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.
6.2.4 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.
6.2.5 LRAD Corp.
6.2.6 The Safariland Group
6.2.7 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.
6.2.8 Condor Non-lethal Technologies
6.2.9 Blackhawk
6.2.10 Etienne Lacroix Group
6.2.11 Lamperd, Inc.
6.2.12 Security Devices International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Full Face Respirators Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Palletizing Machine Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Earloop Face Masks Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Smart Sleep Tracker Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Electric Vehicle Battery ECU Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Industry Sterilization Equipment Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Textile Digital Printing Machine Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Semi-Automatic Motorcycles Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026