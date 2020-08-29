Risk-Based Authentication Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Risk-Based Authentication Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Risk-Based Authentication Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Risk-Based Authentication Industry. Risk-Based Authentication market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Risk-Based Authentication market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The risk-based authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. RBA system evaluates their credentials when a person attempts to access an application, database or any other secure resource.
Market Overview:
Risk-Based Authentication Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Banking and Financial Services Expected to hold the Major Share
– With this rise in online transaction and banking, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information is ascending. Mobile and e-banking are being increasingly used as a daily use to transfer and perform the transaction, which opens doors to cyber criminals trying to compromise a user’s account to extract money.
– Therefore, to enhance consumer satisfaction and enable secure transactions, many of the banking and financial institutions are adopting frictionless authentication, such as biometrics, facilitated by better fraud detection that leverages the combination of advanced machine learning and customized rule sets.
– For instance, in Europe according to the European Statistics in 2018, around half (51%) of adult Europeans use internet banking. In the United Kingdom, online banking penetration increased from 52% in 2012 to 74% in 2018. So the increase in the demand for mobile banking in a different region is giving rise to the adoption of risk-based authentication platform in order to keep the customers away from the fradulant attack.
North America Region Expected to Hold Major Share
– North America is estimated to dominate the risk-based authentication market driven by the high-security spending and presence of large number of risk-based authentication vendor in the region.
– As the United States is the early adopter of cloud technologies and connected devices, it is more vulnerable to targeted cyber attacks. Additionally, Accenture has stated that there were over 130 large-scale, targeted breaches per year in the United States in 2017, and that number is growing by 27% per year.
– Moreover, in the United States, business is increasingly dependent on computer networks and electronic data to conduct their daily operations. Growing pools of personal and financial information are also transferred and stored online. In order to provide utmost security to the required data, the penetration of the risk-based authentication market is also increasing.
