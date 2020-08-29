Risk-Based Authentication Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Risk-Based Authentication Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Risk-Based Authentication Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Risk-Based Authentication Industry. Risk-Based Authentication market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Risk-Based Authentication market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The risk-based authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. RBA system evaluates their credentials when a person attempts to access an application, database or any other secure resource.

The risk-based authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches have increased awareness regarding data security which is generating demand for highly secure and authentic solutions.

– As passwords are proving to be a riskier choice of authentication and cyber attacks, such as simple phishing schemes to sophisticated and targeted phishing attacks are also expected to rise, thereby making risk-based authentication technologies, such as multifactor authentication (that uses OTPs and smart cards with variable passwords), become the requirement of many end-user industries.

– Governments across the world are promoting the use of risk-based authentication. For instance, in the United States, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) in its directive outlined the mandatory use of multifactor authentication for all local and remote accounts associated with users who access controlled and unclassified information.

– However, the adoption of risk-based authentication has been so slow in the consumer and enterprise spaces because of the technical complexity and high cost of implementing risk-based authentication. Risk-Based Authentication Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

