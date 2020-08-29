Roofing Tiles Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Roofing Tiles Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Roofing Tiles Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Roofing Tiles Industry. Roofing Tiles market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Roofing Tiles market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Roofing Tiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244603

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244603

Key Market Trends:

Residential Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth

– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of roofing tiles, during the forecast period.

– The usage of roofing tiles for residential applications can reduce the overall heat transfer into the attic space by almost 70%, as compared to an asphalt shingle roof. Roofing tiles are available for various types of residences, including single family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and apartment buildings. The installation of roofing tiles in residential applications is one of the most cost-effective choices, due to their long lifespan

– Despite the higher demand, there is still a significant undersupply to meet demand of housing, globally, presenting a major opportunity for investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, to bring forward development. Working in full compliance with all relevant building standards and regulations, the companies servicing roofing tiles are providing robust housing models to the consumers.

– The highest growth is expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the expanding housing construction market in China and India. The Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated project ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country.

– In South America, Brazil is suffering a volatile economy, which has reduced activities in the residential construction industry. However, the Brazilian house builder, MRV, has predicted a growth, despite recession.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the market for roofing tiles during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global roofing tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for roofing tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to drive the residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in various countries are driving the construction activities in the region.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244603

Detailed TOC of Roofing Tiles Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Favourable Government Policies for Green Buildings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Clay

5.1.2 Concrete

5.1.3 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

5.2.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2.2 Infrastructure

5.2.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

6.4.2 Boral Limited

6.4.3 Brava Roof Tile

6.4.4 Crown Roof Tiles

6.4.5 Eagle Roofing

6.4.6 Ecostar LLC

6.4.7 Entegra Roof Tile

6.4.8 Etex

6.4.9 Hongbo Roof Tiles

6.4.10 IKO Industries Ltd

6.4.11 Ludowici Roof Tiles

6.4.12 Marley Eternit Limited

6.4.13 Mca Clay Roof Tile

6.4.14 Monier (BMI Group)

6.4.15 Red Land Tiles

6.4.16 Ross Roof Group

6.4.17 Shandong Fangxing Roofing

6.4.18 Standard Industries Inc.

6.4.19 Trevis Perkins

6.4.20 Wienerberger AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Solar Roof Tiles

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Sinus Dilation Systems Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Table and Kitchen Glassware Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Covid-19 Test Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Connected Home Security System Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Industrial Humidifiers Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

Electric Soldering Iron Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Smart Bumper Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026