Safety Connection Devices Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Safety connection devices provide reliable and flexible connections between the e-stops; safety interlock switches, safety relays, and cable pull switches. These devices improve communication between different types of machines while helping to increase personal safety. These devices also ensure secure transmission and processing of safety-relevant analog & digital data.

The safety connection devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Different categories of personnel work on automated production equipment, ranging from production workers to engineers. This wide range and increasing automation are demanding for safety connection devices from various end-user industries.

– Factory automation ensures safe working environment for the workers. Hence, as the demand for automation in industries is increasing, safety connection devices will also witness an increase.

On the other hand, the high cost of safety connection devices and lack of awareness about its developments in the industry is restraining the market growth.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Bihl + Wiedemann GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Lumberg Automation Components GmbH

Murrelektronik Inc.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ifm electronic gmbh