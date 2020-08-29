Sandwich Panels Market is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2025

The sandwich panel are the insulated roofing solutions that are manufactured by combining layer of insulated composite materials and binding structures. Its delivers superior fire properties, good thermal conductivity, moisture resistance and reliable solutions. The sandwich panels are mostly applicable in industrial buildings, commercial buildings, cold storage facilities, warehouses, amongst others. In both the cases, its used to protect against sound, sudden breakout of fires and extreme weather conditions. The sandwich panel market is rapidly increasing in global regions due to its durability and rapid installation owning design over traditional roof panels in developed countries. Major companies such as Tata Steel introduced a composite product Coretinium in their product portfolio in European consumer markets that beneficial in durable alternative for customers in the manufactured goods arena.

Latest Research Study on Sandwich Panels Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Sandwich Panels Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Sandwich Panels.The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DANA Group of Companies (United Arab Emirates), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Building Component Solutions LLC (Saudi Arabia), Nucor Corporation (United States), Assan Panel A.S. (Turkey), Hoesch Siegerlandwerke GmbH (Germany), ArcelorMittal S.A. (United Kingdom), MANNI Group (Italy), Zhong Jie Group (China), Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tata Steel Limited (India), NCI Building Systems Inc. (United States), Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd. (India) and Sintex (India)

Type (Glass Wool Sandwich Panel System, Mineral Wool Sandwich Panel System, Rock Wool Sandwich Panels System, Polyurethane/ Polyisocyanurate Sandwich Panels System, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sandwich Panels System, Others), Application (Roof Panels, Insulated Panels, Side Wall Panelling, Facade Panels, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural, Cold Storage)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Sandwich Panels Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Trend

Increase demand of sandwich panels due to its cost effective and inexpensive nature as compared to other wall assemblies.

Upsurge demand due to easy installation properties.

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand of Sandwich Panels In Building and Construction Industry.

Increase Demand of Industrialization Influence the Sandwich Panels Applications.

The Application of Sandwich Panels Reduced the Construction Time and Save Money.

Opportunities

Implementation of Stringent Energy Conservation Regulations Expected to Rise in Future.

Increase Awareness about the Energy Efficient Building Solution.

Restraints

The Sandwich Panels are Highly Prone to Cosmetic Damage.

The Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices and Supply is Witness in Many Regions.

Challenges

The Sandwich Panels of Polystyrene Foam have Risk of Fire and Frequent Freezing of Joints.

Finally, Sandwich Panels Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Sandwich Panels Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



