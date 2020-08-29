Satellite Communication Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Satellite Communication Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Satellite Communication Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Satellite Communication Industry. Satellite Communication market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Satellite Communication market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The satellite communications sector is quite diverse and complex and is heavily influenced by technological change, regulation, and both government and private-sector investment decisions. Common maritime satellite communication services include voice calling, Internet ,access for oceanic weather, navigation and fishing. In addition, demand for military communication systems is also constantly on the rise in disaster relief centers, to deliver a quick response. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global satellite communication market in defense sector owing to extensive usage of the technology.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244590

Market Overview:

The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.90% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the penetration of IoT in military operations, it is significantly impacting military intelligence, operations, and surveillance.

– Further, technological advancement in miniaturization, connected technology, robust network environment, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are also expected to fuel the satellite communication market.

– In addition to that, the governments of several countries are taking numerous initiatives to facilitate the manufacturing of military communication systems and solutions, which is another strong factor that will support the growth of the military communications market. Governments of countries like China, US, UK, Indonesia, etc., play a vital role in promoting maritime security since the maritime industry adds to the regions’ economic growth.

– For example, in April 2018, ORBCOMM and Maerospace extended AIS contract with the Government of Canada. Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic.

– However, the high cost of manufacturing as well as of components of satellite communication equipment is likely to hinder the satellite communication market over the forecast period. Satellite Communication Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Globecomm Systems Inc.

Inmarsat Communications

Iridium Communications Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Rogers Communications, Inc

SpeedCast International Limited

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

ViaSat Inc