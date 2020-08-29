Satellite Communication Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Satellite Communication Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Satellite Communication Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Satellite Communication Industry. Satellite Communication market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Satellite Communication market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The satellite communications sector is quite diverse and complex and is heavily influenced by technological change, regulation, and both government and private-sector investment decisions. Common maritime satellite communication services include voice calling, Internet ,access for oceanic weather, navigation and fishing. In addition, demand for military communication systems is also constantly on the rise in disaster relief centers, to deliver a quick response. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global satellite communication market in defense sector owing to extensive usage of the technology.
Market Overview:
Satellite Communication Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth
– Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of modern warfare. Implementation of AI in Satellite Communication to be a major trend in the coming decade. Further, the governments of various countries are investing in communication technology such as navigation systems, vessel tracking, etc.
– Military satellites are a measure of the nation’s military strength, operability, and the ability to attack or defend itself. These satellites give the military real-time data of movement of troops and regarding the arsenal at enemy borders.
– Nowadays, nanosatellites are coming into the picture because of their usability. Nanosatellites are defined as satellites with a mass less than or equal to 10 kg. Moreover, recent advances in optics and communication technologies have improved the smaller spacecraft’ capabilities for remote sensing and imaging. Heightened government interest coupled with increasing maturity of the technology is attracting companies to invest in this sector.
– For instance, the National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) budget for the fiscal year 2020 is USD 21 billion. It’s a 1.4% increase over by 2019. NASA will take a more active role in commercializing new space technologies. Many of its new initiatives have military and business applications.
Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
– China and India are largely responsible for the rapid growth of satellite communication market in the defense sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The governments of these countries have adopted conscious strategies to make maritime, aeronautical, and military sectors more secure. Appropriate communication channels make a big part of this strategy, which will inevitably fuel the demand for mobile satellite services.
– Also, China and India, are the world’s two emerging economic powers, are demonstrating a sustained increase in their military expenditure and contribute to the growth in world military spending. Further, joint military activities are increasing among the Asia-Pacific regions. These activities are creating a market for satellite communication market in the defense sector.
– For example, the government of India allocated Rs 4,04,365 crore (the US $62.8 billion) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The governments are increasing their military budgets as well.
Detailed TOC of Satellite Communication Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Sea-borne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies
4.3.2 Rise in the Demand for Merchant Shipping
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Satellite Service Market
4.4.2 Reliance on High-cost Satellite Equipment
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Detectors
5.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
5.1.3 Surveillance and Tracking
5.1.4 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Coastal Security Services
5.2.2 Government
5.2.3 Merchant Navy
5.2.4 Naval Forces
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated
6.1.2 Globecomm Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Inmarsat Communications
6.1.4 Iridium Communications Inc.
6.1.5 KVH Industries, Inc.
6.1.6 Orbcomm Inc.
6.1.7 Rogers Communications, Inc
6.1.8 SpeedCast International Limited
6.1.9 Thuraya Telecommunications Company
6.1.10 ViaSat Inc
6.1.11 VT iDirect, Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
