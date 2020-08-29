Security Information & Event Management Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Security Information & Event Management Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Security Information & Event Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Security Information & Event Management Industry. Security Information & Event Management market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Security Information & Event Management market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Security information and event management is a sophisticated technology, which includes mobile devices, cloud, and third-party threat intelligence in addition to the traditional sources such as endpoints, firewalls, system logs, and directory services. It is based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organisations IT network applications and infrastructure.

Market Overview:

The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Security information and event management are based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organizations IT network applications and infrastructure. Owing to the increasing risks of cyber-attacks and security breaches in IT industry in the coming years and are anticipated to have high chances of critical information getting extracted from banks and IT companies. To eradicate these, major companies are adopting security information and event management solutions.

– Factors such as the rise in security concerns owing to many regulatory compliances as the government institutes have access to country’s financial data are also aiding the growth of the market

– With the growth in complexity of threat landscape and an increase in the number of the population using the internet, the market is expected to grow rapidly in a dynamic changing environment. Other than this growing adoption of BYOD trend, the constant threat of cybercrime, the complexity of SIEM solutions and high cost of ownership are also responsible for the growth of the market.

– Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance originally drove SIEM adoption in large enterprises, however, concerns over advanced persistent threats have led smaller organizations to look at the benefits a SIEM managed security service provider can offer.

– Major factors such as high cost of deployment and scalability of security information and event management software are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Security Information & Event Management Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

IBM Corporation

Splunk Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International plc

RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

Rapid7 Inc.

Exabeam Inc.

Securonix Inc.

AlienVault Inc.