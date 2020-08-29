Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Opportunity, Growth and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2026

The Self-Driving Truck Technology market report is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research of market that delivers significant data for those who are seeking information for the Self-Driving Truck Technology industry. The market report delivers the specification, key strategies, future prospect and cost structure of the industry. The report also highlighted the future trends in the Self-Driving Truck Technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Scope of the Report:

The Report includes leading companies Daimler, Volvo, Waymo, Tesla, TuSimple, General Motors Corporation, Ford, Takata

The global self-driving market size is expected to be valued at $1,004 million in 2020 and is projected to reach the market size of $1,669 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the highest share in the global self-driving truck market.

Self-driving truck is also known as autonomous truck and robotic truck. These trucks feature all the major competencies of traditional trucks. The self-driving system uses infrared radars, LIDAR (laser radar), cameras, sophisticated motion sensors, incredibly accurate sensors, and complex algorithms among others that allow the truck to drive itself. In addition, the self-driving truck market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the market forecast period. Furthermore, decongestion of traffic is a remarkable self-driving truck market opportunity.

Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market, By Type

Semi-automatic

Full-automatic

Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market, By Application

Transport

Mining

Military

Other

Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Report Scope:

The global Self-Driving Truck Technology market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The objectives of the report:

-Determining and projecting the size of the Self-Driving Truck Technology market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2020 to 2026.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different sub segments and regions.

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Driving Truck Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team

