Self Storage Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Self Storage Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Self Storage Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Self Storage Industry. Self Storage market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Self Storage market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The self-storage industry is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. The personal storage segment of the self storage market is expected to register the highest share, considering the critical demand driver of the market, and urbanization.
Market Overview:
Self Storage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share
– In the current scenario, homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. Trends in the housing market favor downsizing to small, compact living spaces like condos, which prompt house owners to decide whether they’re keeping or ditching larger items. In addition, the houses are adopting modern, minimalist aesthetic like the Marie Kondo trend.
– Many of the baby boomers i.e., the population born between 1941-1965 are gearing up for retirement and looking into shifting from large houses to compact condo units.
– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed like self-storage lockers. They’ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate over the past half-century,
– Operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from steady demand from Australian consumers over the past five years. Consumers that are relocating for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. Consumers in transit between primary places of residence are another source of industry demand.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– The increasing population density, along with the improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the aging population and changing cultural norms, are the factors supporting the demand for self-storage in the region.
– Additionally, the emergence of the new players in the unexplored Asian regions, like India, adds significantly to the market growth. For instance, Orange self-storage company based in Bengaluru (considered to be the Silicon Valley of India) recently announced its plans to expand its presence into several other Indian cities, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for storage facilities.
– In Taiwan, owing to the rapid growth in online shopping and e-commerce sector, some vendors have rented their storage space in several locations to facilitate last mile delivery. Self-storage facilities in commercial areas are mostly designed for business use. Many prominent companies have also started using these services for expanding their business footprints across the region.
Detailed TOC of Self Storage Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Urbanization Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces
4.3.2 Improved Economic Outlook in Many Regions Leading to Business Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Government Regulations on Storage are Hindering the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By User Type
5.1.1 Personal
5.1.2 Business
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 U-Haul International, Inc.
6.1.2 Life Storage Inc.
6.1.3 CubeSmart, LP
6.1.4 National Storage Affiliates
6.1.5 Safestore Holdings PLC
6.1.6 Simply Self Storage
6.1.7 StorageMart
6.1.8 Prime Storage Group
6.1.9 W. P. Carey Inc.
6.1.10 Metro Storage LLC
6.1.11 SmartStop Asset Management LLC
6.1.12 World Class Capital Group LLC
6.1.13 National Storage REIT
6.1.14 All Storage
6.1.15 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage
6.1.16 Urban Self Storage Inc.
6.1.17 SiteLink Software LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
