Self Storage Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The self-storage industry is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. The personal storage segment of the self storage market is expected to register the highest share, considering the critical demand driver of the market, and urbanization.

The market was valued at USD 37.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 49.24 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 134.79%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth in this industry is expected to be positive, during the forecast period, due to the trends of increased urbanization and improved economic outlook, across regions, which have led to new business growth.

– Growing urbanization is one of the significant factors that are positively driving the market growth. The growing urban population mean smaller and increasingly expensive living spaces in cities and the creation of more renters who move around more frequently. London is a prime example of this trend, with its population hitting a new all-time high of 8.6 million in 2015 and projected to rise above 10 million by 2030.

– The improved economic outlook in countries, such as the United States, European and Asian counties are positively augmenting the market growth. Economic growth in the United States is constantly being driven forward by ongoing innovation, R&D, as well as capital investment. For instance, over the past several years, the size of self-storage space completed in the United States has risen from 18.5 million square feet in 2015 to over 36 million square feet by 2017.

– Government regulations are challenges the market’s growth. Storage operators have continued to receive nonspecific warnings from the Department of Homeland Security that their facilities can be used to store materials which could be unleashed in the terrorist attack.

– The Self Storage Association is the voice of the self-storage industry that serves as the industry’s primary advocate on government relations and legislative matters. Over the past decade, SSA spent millions of dollars influencing dozens of the relevant laws, including laws providing for licenses to sell tenant insurance, modernizing required methods of notice, authorizing reasonable late fees, and fighting the imposition of sales taxes on self-storage rents. Self Storage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

