Semiconductor Packaging Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor packaging is a casing containing one or more discrete semiconductor devices or integrated circuits made up metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic casing. Packaging must protect an electronic system from cooling, radio frequency noise emission, mechanical damage, and electrostatic discharge.

Market Overview:

The global semiconductor packaging market was valued at USD 26.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 41.16 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Owing to the growing demand across various end-user verticals of the packaging industry, the industry has witnessed a continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration, and energy efficiency of the product. Since packaging is in the early stage in the electronics value chain, the growth of the market studied is directly impacted by the growth of the semiconductor market.

– The advent of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of sophisticated electronics are factors driving the high-end application segment across the consumer electronics and automotive industries that have increased the rate of adoption of the latest semiconductor packaging technologies, to meet the growing demand.

– Semiconductor packaging technology has evolved to minimize the costs involved and enhance the overall efficacy of ICs. Vendors in the market are under constant pressure to deliver innovative solutions in terms of the size of the packaging, performance, and the “time-to-market” aspect.

– Also, the emergence of 2.5D and 3D packaging mechanism, as of mid-2010, has made semiconductor manufacturers extend their flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities, owing to their enhanced functionality. Semiconductor Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil)

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

UTAC Group

Chipmos Technologies, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Unisem (M) Berhad

Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)