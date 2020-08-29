Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Industry. Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
In electronic design, a semiconductor intellectual property or IP block is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of one party. IP cores may be licensed to another party or can be owned and used by a single party alone.
Market Overview:
Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Market Share
– The consumer electronics segment is the dominant segment and has witnessed a very high demand over the last few years. Semiconductor IPs are used in every ci=onsumer electronic product such as smartphones, tablet and other devices. Because of the strong consumer demand for better and more advanced smartphones and devices, the demand for semiconductor IPs has increased.
– In a smartphone, the incorporation of semiconductor IPs makes the device more efficient, smaller and lightweight as the System on Chip concept is implemented over here. The System on Chip concept combines all the major components like the memory unit, the processor unit, and others being stored on a silicon chip, enabling the device to be more power efficient and more effective to use.
– The demand for tablets has seen a slight decrease over the last few years because of its bulkier size compared to smartphones. But regardless, it remains a major segment that makes use of semiconductor IPs.
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Asia-Pacific is the largest market and is expected to witness the maximum growth rate due to the increasing number of internet users and the rising adoption of smartphones and connected devices. Growing economies of developing countries in this region, such as India and China, has an impact on every industry, including semiconductors. The Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the technological advancements in this field.
– The Asia-Pacific semiconductor IP market is growing primarily due to the rising proliferation of consumer electronics in this region, With growing economic conditions, increasing disposable income, increasing number of youth population, and rising employment rate, the consumer electronics market is flourishing in this region which is driving the semiconductor IP market.
– China is the largest automobiles manufacturer in the world and with increasing electronic content in automobiles, the semiconductor IP market is growing.
Detailed TOC of Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Connected Devices
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Modern SoC Designs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 IP Business Model and Economies of Scale
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Revenue Type
6.1.1 License
6.1.2 Royalty
6.1.3 Services
6.2 By IP Type
6.2.1 Processor IP
6.2.2 Wired & Wireless Interface IP
6.2.3 Other IP Types
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 Consumer Electronics
6.3.2 Computers & Peripherals
6.3.3 Automobile
6.3.4 Industrial
6.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United states
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 Japan
6.4.3.4 South Korea
6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.4.1 Brazil
6.4.4.2 Argentina
6.4.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
6.4.5.2 UAE
6.4.5.3 Qatar
6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Faraday Technology Corporation
7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.1.3 Mindtree Limited
7.1.4 ARM Ltd
7.1.5 Synopsys Inc.
7.1.6 Cadence Design Systems Inc.
7.1.7 CEVA Inc.
7.1.8 Andes Technology Corporation
7.1.9 MediaTek Inc.
7.1.10 Digital Media Professionals
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
