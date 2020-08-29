Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Service Delivery Automation Marke Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Service Delivery Automation Marke Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Service Delivery Automation Marke Industry. Service Delivery Automation Marke market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Service Delivery Automation Marke market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Service delivery automation (SDA) is defined as an umbrella concept, where new technologies automate a series of human actions in an IT or business process. Service delivery automation (SDA) is an ability to match the legacy technologies with the automated technologies that can simplify the different business cases and minimizes the disruption. Industries like Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Logistics are embracing automati

Market Overview:

SDA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period (2019-2024). According to the World Robotics Report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), global sales of industrial robots will increase 14% per year on average from 2019 to 2021.

– Cost-cutting is a major driving factor for industries to adopt SDA. Chatbots in banks replace contact center employees and can store conversations for later reference. They are voice or text activated, thereby enhancing the customer’s digital experience, while limiting the number of bank employees. The Netherlands’ largest telecom company KPN aims to cut operating expenses worth 350 million euros through further automation and simplification during 2019-2021 in a bid to boost its core profit.

– SDA helps to improve operational efficiency by catering during peak demand periods. For instance, in October 2018, Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics affiliate opened a warehouse with over 700 robots working in it. This was done to support the shopping festival “Singles Day” which is run by Alibaba. It also opened a new warehouse in Wuxi, China which employs 700 automated guided vehicles for moving the parcel to one place to another within the warehouse.

The challenging factor which might hinder the growth of this market is lack of skilled professionals to develop and manage the automation processes. As new technologies are appearing at an exponential rate, there is a need to re-skill the old workforce.

IBM Corporation

UiPath SRL

IPsoft Inc.

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Celaton Limited

Automation Anywhere Inc.

arago GmbH

Genfour Ltd