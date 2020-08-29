Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Service Delivery Automation Marke Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Service Delivery Automation Marke Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Service Delivery Automation Marke Industry. Service Delivery Automation Marke market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Service Delivery Automation Marke market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Service delivery automation (SDA) is defined as an umbrella concept, where new technologies automate a series of human actions in an IT or business process. Service delivery automation (SDA) is an ability to match the legacy technologies with the automated technologies that can simplify the different business cases and minimizes the disruption. Industries like Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Logistics are embracing automati
Market Overview:
Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– With expected delivery times going down, the number of orders going up, automating the retail process can both reduce costs and increase the speed of handling orders.
– According to the latest survey by IBM, 85% of retail and 79% of consumer products companies plan to be using intelligent automation for supply chain planning by 2021.
– The same survey stated that consumer products executives project the highest rate of intelligent automation adoption over the next three years to be in manufacturing, and product design and development, while for retail executives its is supply chain planning.
– The latest example of how retail industry is adopting service delivery automation can be seen in Amazon warehouse, where it is experimenting with the automation of packaging lines. Goods are scanned coming down a conveyor belt and are enveloped seconds later in boxes custom-built for each item. It replaces 24 people.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Several leaders in Asia-Pacific’s telecom industry are embracing power of automation with use of workforce engagement software to automate quality management.
– Alibaba, the world’ biggest e-commerce company, launched cashier-less wine storage and retail facility in its home city of Hangzhou, enabling shoppers to purchase wines by the case without paying any cash or interacting with any sales staff.
– Other businesses are also getting automated in China, like restaurants, convenience and clothing stores. The Robot.he restaurant in the Hema supermarket uses a series of apps, QR codes, and robots to provide a futuristic dining experience.
Detailed TOC of Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Operational Efficiency is Driving the Market Growth
4.3.2 Cost-cutting Across Industries is Helping the Market to Flourish
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel is Challenging the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 IT Process Automation
5.1.2 Business Process Automation
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Large Enterprises
5.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Retail and Consumer Goods
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 IT, Telecommunication and Media
5.3.4 Hospitality and Transportation Hospitality and Transportation
5.3.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
5.3.6 Manufacturing and Logistics
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 UiPath SRL
6.1.3 IPsoft Inc.
6.1.4 Blue Prism
6.1.5 Xerox Corporation
6.1.6 NICE Systems Ltd
6.1.7 Celaton Limited
6.1.8 Automation Anywhere Inc.
6.1.9 arago GmbH
6.1.10 Genfour Ltd
6.1.11 Sutherland Global Services
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
