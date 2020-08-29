Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application Forecast Report 2019-2025

The global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is segmented into

Light Fixed-Wing SUAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing SUAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL SUAV

Nano SUAV

Segment by Application, the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is segmented into

Civil

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Share Analysis

Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) business, the date to enter into the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market, Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Aeronautics

AeroVironment

Airbus

The Boeing

Elbit Systems

Leonardo

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology

SAAB

Thales

Microdrones

Each market player encompassed in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

