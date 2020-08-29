Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Industry. Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Smart fabrics are made by incorporating smart materials, conductive polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, shape memory polymers, electronic sensors, and communication equipment. These materials interact according to their designed feature with the stimuli in their environment.
Market Overview:
Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Miniaturisation of Electronic Components is Expected to Drive the Market
– With the ongoing technological advancements in nano-technology and micro-fabrication technologies, the miniaturization has been enabled in various electronic components, which is making components like smart sensors small and cost-effective, which is driving the smart fabrics for sports and fitness.
– The 3-D printing production processes and production of nano-materials by Nano Dimension solutions have the potential to resolve any production challenges and will also help create an efficient production technology for smart fabrics.
– There are several firms that manufacture numerous wearable technology gadgets, from Fitbit’s fitness trackers (bands), Nike’s FuelBand to other major Sports brand watches, to meet the Sports and Fitness requirements.
– The emerging new segment of wearable devices called the E-textile or Smart fabrics have changed the way these devices are being worn now. Smart fabrics incorporate biometric sensors, minicomputers, circuits or metallic yarns for different functionality. These fabrics can be customized accordingly to meet almost all the requirements of a sports athlete or any fitness buff.
North America to be the Prime Market for the Adoption of Smart Fabrics in Sports and Fitness Segment
– The increasing R&D activities and the rising adoption of modernized electronic wearables are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the smart fabrics in this region. With the presence of several major players and the rising technological advancements, the market is expected to witness strong growth for the next few years.
– The United States is expected to witness strong growth in Smart Fabrics in Sports and Fitness Market. Considering the Sports and Fitness end users, these fabrics have features of being modified as per the user’s needs.
– These fabrics are water resistant up to a certain limit and can also measure the chemical composition of the user’s body, continuously monitor heart rate, and also, keep a track of the physical activities done as well as the local environment.
– Further, various sports organizations in the United States have significantly invested in the advancement and development of smart fabrics that are to be incorporated with lightweight sensors, color-changing materials, and other features.
Detailed TOC of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Growth of Low-Cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks
4.3.2 Miniaturisation of Electronic Components
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Slow Penetration Rate in Developing Countries
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product Type
6.1.1 Ultra Smart Fabrics
6.1.2 Active Smart Fabrics
6.1.3 Passive Smart Fabrics
6.2 By Function
6.2.1 Energy Harvesting
6.2.2 Sensing
6.2.3 Thermoelectricity
6.2.4 Luminescent
6.2.5 Other Functions
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 AiQ
7.1.2 Eeonyx Corporation
7.1.3 Interactive Wear AG
7.1.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv
7.1.5 Performance Fibers
7.1.6 Nike, Inc.
7.1.7 Schoeller Textil AG
7.1.8 Textronics
7.1.9 Novanex
7.1.10 Marktek, Inc.
7.1.11 Adidas AG
7.1.12 Toray Industries
7.1.13 Smartex s.r.l.
7.1.14 Ohmatex ApS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
