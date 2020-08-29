Smart Factory Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Smart Factory Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Factory Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Factory Industry. Smart Factory market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Factory market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

A smart factory is an environment where machines and equipment are able to improve processes through automation and self-optimization. The benefits also extend beyond the physical production of goods and into functions like planning, supply chain logistics, and even product development.

Industrial Robots to Witness the Highest growth

– Industrial robots are a very important part of the manufacturing industry. Robots have evolved with many technological advancements which include vision recognition, skill learning, failure prediction, utilizing AI, man-machine-collaboration.

– Robotic installation in the US has increased to a new peak. The driver for this growth in manufacturing industries has been the ongoing trend to automate production in order to strengthen the US industries in both domestic and global markets.

– The automobile manufacturing industry is the largest adopter of robots globally with a share of 33% of the total supply in 2017 according to the international federation of robotics. The manufacturing of passenger cars has become more complex over the past ten years, a substantial proportion of the production processes requires an automation solution using robots.

– Moreover, the ever-rising demand for electronic products and the need for batteries, chips, and displays are also a driving factor for the market as it requires an automated production process. Hence, as the need to automate production process increases, the demand for the industrial robots that can handle very small parts at high speeds, with very high degrees of precision, enabling manufacturers to ensure quality with optimized production costs is also increasing.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), wherein, data is being used on a large scale for manufacturing products, by integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems, throughout the supply chain.

– The United States accounts for the largest share in the North American market. This dominance is buoyed by smart manufacturing initiatives such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), that drives and facilitate the broad adoption of manufacturing intelligence and automation.

– The growth of the automotive and oil and gas industry in North America is also driving the demand for the smart factory market. The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers.

– The automotive manufacturing sector has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country, in the manufacturing sector. In addition, the US oil production is an area of interest, with a fall in the oil prices. The shale boom is considered as one of the most important energy developments, during the past decade.

Detailed TOC of Smart Factory Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) In Industrial Sector

4.3.2 Industry Digitization and End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

4.3.3 Rising Demand For Energy Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Huge Capital Investments for Transformations

4.4.2 Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Machine Vision Systems

6.1.1.1 Cameras

6.1.1.2 Processors

6.1.1.3 Software

6.1.1.4 Enclosures

6.1.1.5 Frame Grabbers

6.1.1.6 Integration Services

6.1.1.7 Lighting

6.1.2 Industrial Robotics

6.1.2.1 Articulated Robots

6.1.2.2 Cartesian Robots

6.1.2.3 Cylindrical Robots

6.1.2.4 SCARA Robots

6.1.2.5 Parallel Robots

6.1.2.6 Collaborative Industry Robots

6.1.3 Control Devices

6.1.3.1 Relays and Switches

6.1.3.2 Servo Motors and Drives

6.1.4 Sensors

6.1.5 Communication Technologies

6.1.5.1 Wired

6.1.5.2 Wireless

6.1.6 Other Types

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

6.2.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6.2.4 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

6.2.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

6.2.6 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.2.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

6.2.8 Other Technologies

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.2 Semiconductors

6.3.3 Oil & Gas

6.3.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.3.5 Pharmaceutical

6.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.3.7 Food & Beverage

6.3.8 Mining

6.3.9 Other End-user Vertical

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.2 UAE

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Group

7.1.2 Cognex Corporation

7.1.3 Siemens AG

7.1.4 Schnieder Electric SE

7.1.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7.1.6 Swisslog Holding Ag (Kuka AG)

7.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.1.10 Atos SE

7.1.11 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.12 Emerson Electric Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

