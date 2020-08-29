Smart Stadium Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Smart Stadium Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Stadium Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Stadium Industry. Smart Stadium market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Stadium market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A smart stadium is just a regular stadium with smart operational efficiency like cleaner washrooms, the sensors alarm triggers if the visit counts exceed the normal threshold; it optimized usage of electricity and building management, where the managers can control the temperature as well as can monitor the entire stadium using a mobile app.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244540

Market Overview:

The smart stadium market has been valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) to reach USD 15 billion by 2024. The trend of stadiums getting completely digital will drive the smart stadium market.

– Fans who visit the stadiums are expecting a more intuitive experience, and the host countries are looking for new ways to increase the return on investment (ROI) on their complex. Therefore, stadiums and arenas are now not only a house for athletic prowess, competition, and large audiences; they are a vehicle for showcasing technological advancements.

– Consumers with technological advancements prefer updates and stats on their mobile devices, leading stadiums to find newer ways to monetize, fill the stadium, and compel the fans to increase expenditure. They can watch the video from the cloud itself from the stadium, also they can broadcast the arena directly to social media.

– With the growing number of sports events happening around the world, people tend to watch the game live, then watch it on TV which is driving the smart stadium market.

– The major challenge for the smart stadium market would be the high initial investment to upgrade, also there is uncertainty in return of investments. Smart Stadium Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Johnson Controls International PLC

CenturyLink Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

John Mezzalingua Associates LLC

Vix IP Pty Ltd

NXP Semiconductors NV