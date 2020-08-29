Smart Stadium Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Smart Stadium Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Stadium Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Stadium Industry. Smart Stadium market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Stadium market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
A smart stadium is just a regular stadium with smart operational efficiency like cleaner washrooms, the sensors alarm triggers if the visit counts exceed the normal threshold; it optimized usage of electricity and building management, where the managers can control the temperature as well as can monitor the entire stadium using a mobile app.
Market Overview:
Smart Stadium Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Growing Number of Sports Events Globally Drive the Smart Stadium Market Growth
– The demand for sporting events has increased over the past few years and primarily being encouraged owing to the rising number of sponsorships and low ticket pricing. With the high capacity stadiums, a very huge amount for sports enthusiast go to watch the game live at the stadium.
– Earlier, the tickets were kept limited to host and neighboring countries. Since, the demand for live sporting events in increasing, stadium sponsors are making cheaper travel arrangements and easing overseas fans to attend their favorite match at a compelling cost.
– For instance, Germany is famous for its sports activities, more precisely for football, the Bundesliga League, and others for which the stadiums are usually jam-packed. This is encouraging and bringing a high entry of attendees to the stadium which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Europe to Dominate the Smart Stadium Market
– Europe holds the maximum share in the smart stadium market. Therefore, the countries in the region are investing in adopting IoT solutions to manage the crowd better and enable effective network and connectivity. Since technology and sports both are the perfect combination of successful development in the sports industry. These two elements are the reason why we are transforming the full stadium into digitalization for better spectator experience of the match.
– The Wanda Metropolitan Stadium of Club Atlético de Madrid is one the smartest stadium in Europe. The whole stadium has 1500 wifi points, 6000 network outlets, the spectators can know about the parking spaces as well as their seats from the mobile itself. They can use their smartphones and access to cloud and watch the live video of the match then and there itself on their phone only.
– The Europian government has undertaken smart projects to convert more and more stadiums into smart stadiums. Lots of R&D, innovation, policy requirements related to smart stadiums integration is happening which will drive the smart stadium market in the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Smart Stadium Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Number of Sports Events
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Initial Investments
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Intel Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc
6.1.6 Johnson Controls International PLC
6.1.7 CenturyLink Inc
6.1.8 Honeywell International Inc
6.1.9 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
6.1.10 John Mezzalingua Associates LLC
6.1.11 Vix IP Pty Ltd
6.1.12 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.13 AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
