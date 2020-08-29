Smart Waste Management Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Smart Waste Management Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Waste Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Waste Management Industry. Smart Waste Management market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Waste Management market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.
Market Overview:
Smart Waste Management Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Smart Waste Collection Through IoT to Contribute to the Market Growth
– In the smart collection segment, the emergence of IoT has revolutionized and addressed operational costs, for the waste handling companies. The companies that offer smart solutions for waste collection primarily focus on three solutions – intelligent monitoring, route optimization, and analytics.
– By deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, waste management companies have been able to generate actionable insights, to make informed decisions.
– By using fill level sensors (sometimes also cameras) near the trash bins, companies have been able to plan the fleet trucks in accordance with the volume of trash in bins, thus reducing the unnecessary fleet fuel consumption and contributing to reducing carbon emissions in cities.
– Municipalities of a few cities across the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, etc., in collaboration with smart waste management innovators (such as Enevo, Smartbin, Bigbelly, etc.) are saving around 30% of waste collection costs.
– Due to the presence of commercially available technology providers, coupled with smart city initiatives & decreasing cost of IoT sensor is pushing this market towards robust growth.
North America to Account for the Largest Market Share
– North America comprises an increasing number of smart cities, and the existing ones are currently under development.
– Approximately 22% of cities in the United States and Canada have already been implementing strategic programs, compared to just 7% of cities, worldwide.
– The United States alone contributes the majority of the annual waste produced, at approximately 230 million metric ton of trash, the significant chunk of which is handled by private entities.
– Owing to government initiatives that promote sustainability, to achieve zero waste by 2020, and the penetration of smart city initiatives across the high urban concentration region, North America is expected to account for the lion’s share in the smart waste management market.
Detailed TOC of Smart Waste Management Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Policies
4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Increasing Volumes Of Waste
4.6.2 Rising Adoption of Smart Cities
4.7 Market Restraints
4.7.1 High Costs of Implementation
4.8 Technology Snapshot
4.8.1 Technology Overview
4.8.2 Smart Waste Management Stages
4.8.2.1 Smart Collection
4.8.2.2 Smart Processing
4.8.2.3 Smart Energy Recovery
4.8.2.4 Smart Disposal
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Fleet Management
5.1.2 Remote Monitoring
5.1.3 Analytics
5.2 By Waste Type
5.2.1 Industrial Waste
5.2.2 Residential Waste
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Suez Environmental Services
6.1.2 Veolia Environmental Services
6.1.3 Enevo
6.1.4 Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)
6.1.5 Bigbelly Inc.
6.1.6 Covanta Holding Corporation
6.1.7 Evoeco
6.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 BIN-e
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
