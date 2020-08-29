Smart Waste Management Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Smart Waste Management Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Waste Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Waste Management Industry. Smart Waste Management market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Waste Management market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.

Market Overview:

The smart waste management market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.68%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the World Bank, across the globe, about 1.3 billion metric ton of waste is generated every year and is expected to reach 2.3 billion, by 2020. This increase can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, across regions.

– Smart waste management is a key aspect in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market.

– The waste management industry involves various activities, such as collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. The industry has been facing efficiency issues at different stages of waste management, specifically, the operational costs corresponding to collection and transport of the waste, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of smart waste management.

– The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions, which are made possible by the use of technologies, such as IoT sensors, RFID, GPS, etc. Although the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase, it is expected to witness healthy growth, owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies and operational benefits. Smart Waste Management Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Suez Environmental Services

Veolia Environmental Services

Enevo

Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)

Bigbelly Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Evoeco

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

IBM Corporation

BIN