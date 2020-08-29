Smart Water Management Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Smart Water Management Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Water Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Water Management Industry. Smart Water Management market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Water Management market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Smart water management is a technology used for collecting, share and analyze data from water equipment and water networks. It is used by water managers to find leaks, lower energy usage, conserve water, predict equipment failure and ensure regulatory compliance.
Market Overview:
Smart Water Management Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to Record a Huge Penetration
– The remote operability through a distributed network, reduced operational costs, increased water savings are the prime promoters of SCADA adoption.
– Moreover, by 2050 it is estimated that 70% of the population will live in urban areas and historical lack of investment in water management is putting the entire water networks in immense pressure. Owing to this, SCADA is being increasingly used in water control and management.
– Further, SCADA adoption is set to penetrate with the growth in smart cities and smart water projects worldwide. In Europe, 100 smart cities have a great scope for adoption of SCADA for solving the problems of water management. London had deployed SCADA for its Thames water management which saw a 13% decrease in water consumption.
– Additionally, from 2018 to 2024 the governments worldwide will invest in 14 billion USD smart water projects which is further expected to augment the market growth.
Europe to be One of the Early Adopters of Smart Water Management Systems
– Europe has around 3.5 million kilometers of the water distribution network which poses great challenges for the government to manage the distribution network presently. For revamping the infrastructure there is a need for EUR 20 billion investment per year.
– In Northern Europe, the Investments are for maintaining the existing systems and in the Mediterranian region, the investments need to be made to comply with Europe’s standards and modern water management systems.
– The EU Commission has also laid out a vision for the future of smart water across the region in its Digital Single Market for Water Services Action Plan that will further drive the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Smart Water Management Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water
4.3.2 Need to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Losses
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Asset Management
5.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring
5.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)
5.1.5 Analytics
5.1.6 Other Solutions
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Managed Service
5.2.2 Professional Service
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Commercial
5.3.3 Industrial
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 GE Water & Process Technologies (Suez group)
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc
6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
6.1.6 Siemens AG
6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.9 Arad Metering Technologies
6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited
6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
6.1.12 Itron Inc.
6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd
6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
