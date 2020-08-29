Smart Water Management Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Smart Water Management Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Water Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Water Management Industry. Smart Water Management market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Water Management market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Smart water management is a technology used for collecting, share and analyze data from water equipment and water networks. It is used by water managers to find leaks, lower energy usage, conserve water, predict equipment failure and ensure regulatory compliance.

Market Overview:

The global smart water management market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of over 13.18%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). There will be more than two-thirds of people will be living in water scares areas by 2025 according to Xylem. By 2050 water demand will increase by 55% compared to 2015 levels due to the destruction of water resources by humans due to contamination.

– The major drivers for the smart water management market are technological advancement, growing population and decrease in water resources globally. Increase in supervisory control and data acquisition is also a major driver for the market.

– However, the major restraints to the market include high investments required initially and a very low and slow rate of return. Moreover, lack of expertise to implement these technologies across the globe and slow rate of adoption is also a challenge for the market.

– Nevertheless, the proliferation of IoT and smart cities across various regions promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements pertaining to smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management, to address the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries, in terms of erroneous billing and water management. Smart Water Management Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

ABB Ltd

IBM Corporation

GE Water & Process Technologies (Suez group)

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)

Siemens AG

Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)

Hitachi Ltd

Arad Metering Technologies

TaKaDu Limited

Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

Itron Inc.

i2O Water Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd