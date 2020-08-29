Smoothies Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Smoothies Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smoothies Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smoothies Industry. Smoothies market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smoothies market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.

– Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juice. The increasing health consciousness and growing demand for convenience and value are factors that are encouraging consumers to opt for smoothies and smoothie bowls.

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd

Barfresh Food Group