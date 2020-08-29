Software Defined Storage Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Software Defined Storage’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Software defined storage (SDS) is a computer data storage software that describes data storage managing as well as policy-based provisioning. A software-defined storage environment may also offer policy management for features including data duplication, thin provisioning, replication, snapshots and backup. SDS has several benefits including improved system performance, web facilitation, and reducing maintenance cost, that have increased demand for SDS. Software defined storage display benefits of less cost of construction of data centers, energy saving, and operational ease. Increasing in data pool will help to boost global software defined storage market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Usage (Data Back up and Disaster recovery, Surveillance, Storage Provisioning, Others), Software (Software-Defined Storage Controller Software, Software-Defined Storage Server, Storage Hypervisor, Data Security, Data Management, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, High Tech, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Up Surging Adoption of Big Data Based Technology

Rise of Software-Defined (SD) Concept and Cost Optimization in Managing Hardware

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Awareness to Adopt Dependable Back-Up Data Storage Programs

Increasing Awareness among Individuals for Market-Based Services

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionLack of Skilled Workforce

High Cost for Initial Process

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage System

Increasing Need of Product Innovations

