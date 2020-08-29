Solenoid Valves Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Solenoid Valves Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solenoid Valves Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solenoid Valves Industry. Solenoid Valves market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solenoid Valves market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Solenoid valves play a key role in the industrial automation sector. Wide product offerings, large variety of applications, and high penetration of solenoid valves in the market place keep a constant demand for these products, both in terms of replacement components and new installations. Some of the major end-user industries that keep a constant demand for solenoid valves include oil and gas, automotive, food and beverages, and the utilities sector.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244525

Market Overview:

The market for solenoid valves is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific witnessed a considerable increase in sustainable energy projects and water treatment initiatives. This lead to an increase in the use of solenoid valve in these regions.

– In the case of water treatment, desalination activities are increasingly gaining popularity amongst municipalities and industrial sectors, which is creating considerable demand for automation in the sector.

– The rapidly recovering oil and gas industry is yet another driving factor to the solenoid valves market, globally. Previously withheld projects are increasingly coming into operation, increasing the demand for solenoid valves form the upstream oil and gas sector. For example, out of the seventeen deep-water projects that have been approved over the past eighteen months (as of December 2018), globally, as many as sixteen were previously in queue for construction.

– However, they were put on hold during the industry down-cycle, as project margins were wrecked by low oil prices and high production costs. Consider the case of BP’s Mad Dog 2. When the cost estimate hit USD 20 billion on BP’s initial Mad Dog 2 spar development, the project was held back. However, when the final investment decision (FID) was eventually reached at in 2017, the plan had been scaled back to a semi sub production unit with over fourteen wells, now costing the producers only a USD 9 billion. Solenoid Valves Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

IMI Precision Engineerng

Danfoss Industries Ltd

Curtiss Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

AirTAC International Group

KANKEO SANGYO Co. Ltd

Anshan Solenoid Valve Co. Ltd

CEME SpA