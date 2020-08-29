Solenoid Valves Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Solenoid Valves Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solenoid Valves Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solenoid Valves Industry. Solenoid Valves market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solenoid Valves market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Solenoid valves play a key role in the industrial automation sector. Wide product offerings, large variety of applications, and high penetration of solenoid valves in the market place keep a constant demand for these products, both in terms of replacement components and new installations. Some of the major end-user industries that keep a constant demand for solenoid valves include oil and gas, automotive, food and beverages, and the utilities sector.
Market Overview:
Solenoid Valves Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Water Treatment Sector to Gain the Market Share
– Recent reports from the International Desalination Association (IDA) and Global Water Intelligence (GWI) indicate that the industrial desalination market grew by 21% in contracted capacity, between 2016 to 2017.
– This has resulted in increasing empahsis on water automation owing to which several companies such as Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Power Conversion have been investing in automation for water treatment. This factor stimulates the use of solenoid valves in water treatment process.
– Besides, there has been a growing support for water treatment and infrastructure by regulating bodies across the globe. Therefore, water treatment application is expected to proliferate the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is expected to stand as one of the fastest growing markets for solenoid valve installations in water and wastewater treatment, owing to revised environmental policies and stringent pollution monitoring practices employed by the country in the recent years.
– Moreover, rising investment of solenoid valves across various industries in developing economies such as China and India, advancement in manufacturing technologies, growth in the global economies, lower production costs of a valve, lower power consumption are the factors driving the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Solenoid Valves Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in Desalination Activities in Municipalities and Industrial Sectors is expected to Raise Market Demand
4.3.2 Rapidly Recovering Oil & Gas industry is Another Driving Factor to the Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Industry Down-Cycles like Low Oil Prices and High Production Costs Affect the Product Demand
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Direct Acting
5.1.2 Pilot Operated
5.1.3 Two Way
5.1.4 Three Way
5.1.5 Four Way
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food & Beverage
5.2.2 Water Treatment
5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Oil & Gas
5.2.6 Power Generation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IMI Precision Engineerng
6.1.2 Danfoss Industries Ltd
6.1.3 Curtiss Wright Corporation
6.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation
6.1.6 AirTAC International Group
6.1.7 KANKEO SANGYO Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Anshan Solenoid Valve Co. Ltd
6.1.9 CEME SpA
6.1.10 ABB Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
