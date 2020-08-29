Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Solid State Drive (SSD) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of nonvolatile storage media that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. SSD is faster, quieter, and generally preferable when available, as compared to the hard disk drives (HDD). With a larger capacity, faster speed, and friendlier price, SSD is expected to comprehensively replace HDD in the near future.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244524

Market Overview:

The solid state drive (SSD) market was valued at USD 30.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024), to reach USD 69.91 billion by 2024. The technological advancement of large companies in existing SSD with the facilities like 1 GB/s sequential read speed, high-speed continuous shooting at 960 frames per second, are boosting the market growth.

– With the splurge in big data brought about by the IoT devices and enterprise applications, the importance for faster storage has become utmost, thus, giving rise to the development of mega-sized SSDs and increased research on how to make larger SSDs at a lower cost.

– Furthermore, high capacity SSDs are typically used for cloud applications, for instance, to support content sharing traffic, such as media streaming and video, as well as active archiving applications, where highly sensitive information is not being overwritten. This has enhanced the enterprise SSDs to strike a balance between capacity and performance.

– With the introduction of smart devices and wireless technologies, in-vehicle-infotainment (IVI) system is able to play music and videos, and find the fastest route by analyzing real-time traffic information, both of which requires the reliability on the data executing speed of the storage devices in the system. In this aspect, SSDs are the best solutions for executing big data. In strict environments, such as low air pressure or high humidity atmosphere, the mechanic-free structure of SSD has made it more trustworthy than HDD. Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Intel Corporation

Samsung Group

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

SK Hynix Inc.

Kingston Technology Corporation

Lite

On Technology Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.