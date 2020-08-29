Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Solid State Drive (SSD) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
A solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of nonvolatile storage media that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. SSD is faster, quieter, and generally preferable when available, as compared to the hard disk drives (HDD). With a larger capacity, faster speed, and friendlier price, SSD is expected to comprehensively replace HDD in the near future.
Market Overview:
Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth
– The earliest SSDs for enterprises used SLC (single-level cell) NAND flash, which stores one bit per cell and offers the highest level of endurance and performance, with a typical lifecycle of 100,000 writes per cell.
– The improvements to NAND flash technology have enabled the enterprise SSD manufacturers to use lower-endurance NAND flash options, such as a multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), 2D NAND and 3D NAND. Advantages of the lower-endurance forms of NAND flash include lower cost and higher capacity, which have spurred the market growth.
– Moreover, flash storage is at the core of the increase in enterprise data. Flash is increasingly becoming integral in helping both storage vendors and data center operators weather an IT landscape that is being reshaped by next-generation workloads.
North America Region Expected to Hold Significant Share
– According to Seagate Technology PLC, an American data storage company, in the near future, in the United States, cloud storage is expected to continue to grow, both by the desire to reduce latency by locating data closer to the consumer, as well as due to the regulatory and corporate mandates demanding data to be housed locally within different part of the regions. Thus the region is likely to witness significant demand for SSD storage devices.
– Moreover, the growth of 5G technology in the United States & Canada is expected to contribute to market demand. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission’s) Spectrum Frontiers Order has set the groundwork for the use of 5G technology in the United States by the end of 2020. Therefore, most of the small and large enterprise and cloud storage companies in the United States are accelerating the transition from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs) to be ready for 5G.
Detailed TOC of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 High-End Cloud Computing Gaining Pace in Enterprises
5.2.2 Growing Adoption in Data Centers
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 High Cost and Smaller Life-time of Solid State Drives
5.4 Technology Snapshot
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Interface
6.1.1 Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)
6.1.2 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express
6.1.3 Other Interfaces
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Enterprise
6.2.2 Client
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Intel Corporation
7.1.2 Samsung Group
7.1.3 Western Digital Corporation
7.1.4 Toshiba Corporation
7.1.5 Micron Technology, Inc.
7.1.6 SK Hynix Inc.
7.1.7 Kingston Technology Corporation
7.1.8 Lite-On Technology Corporation
7.1.9 Transcend Information Inc.
7.1.10 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
7.1.11 Seagate Technology PLC
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
