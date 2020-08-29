Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Bulletin Line

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solid State Drive (SSD) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of nonvolatile storage media that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. SSD is faster, quieter, and generally preferable when available, as compared to the hard disk drives (HDD). With a larger capacity, faster speed, and friendlier price, SSD is expected to comprehensively replace HDD in the near future.

Market Overview:

  • The solid state drive (SSD) market was valued at USD 30.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024), to reach USD 69.91 billion by 2024. The technological advancement of large companies in existing SSD with the facilities like 1 GB/s sequential read speed, high-speed continuous shooting at 960 frames per second, are boosting the market growth.
  • – With the splurge in big data brought about by the IoT devices and enterprise applications, the importance for faster storage has become utmost, thus, giving rise to the development of mega-sized SSDs and increased research on how to make larger SSDs at a lower cost.
  • – Furthermore, high capacity SSDs are typically used for cloud applications, for instance, to support content sharing traffic, such as media streaming and video, as well as active archiving applications, where highly sensitive information is not being overwritten. This has enhanced the enterprise SSDs to strike a balance between capacity and performance.
  • – With the introduction of smart devices and wireless technologies, in-vehicle-infotainment (IVI) system is able to play music and videos, and find the fastest route by analyzing real-time traffic information, both of which requires the reliability on the data executing speed of the storage devices in the system. In this aspect, SSDs are the best solutions for executing big data. In strict environments, such as low air pressure or high humidity atmosphere, the mechanic-free structure of SSD has made it more trustworthy than HDD.

    Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Intel Corporation
  • Samsung Group
  • Western Digital Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • SK Hynix Inc.
  • Kingston Technology Corporation
  • Lite
  • On Technology Corporation
  • Transcend Information Inc.
  • ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Seagate Technology PLC

    Key Market Trends:

    Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth

    – The earliest SSDs for enterprises used SLC (single-level cell) NAND flash, which stores one bit per cell and offers the highest level of endurance and performance, with a typical lifecycle of 100,000 writes per cell.
    – The improvements to NAND flash technology have enabled the enterprise SSD manufacturers to use lower-endurance NAND flash options, such as a multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), 2D NAND and 3D NAND. Advantages of the lower-endurance forms of NAND flash include lower cost and higher capacity, which have spurred the market growth.
    – Moreover, flash storage is at the core of the increase in enterprise data. Flash is increasingly becoming integral in helping both storage vendors and data center operators weather an IT landscape that is being reshaped by next-generation workloads.

    North America Region Expected to Hold Significant Share

    – According to Seagate Technology PLC, an American data storage company, in the near future, in the United States, cloud storage is expected to continue to grow, both by the desire to reduce latency by locating data closer to the consumer, as well as due to the regulatory and corporate mandates demanding data to be housed locally within different part of the regions. Thus the region is likely to witness significant demand for SSD storage devices.
    – Moreover, the growth of 5G technology in the United States & Canada is expected to contribute to market demand. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission’s) Spectrum Frontiers Order has set the groundwork for the use of 5G technology in the United States by the end of 2020. Therefore, most of the small and large enterprise and cloud storage companies in the United States are accelerating the transition from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs) to be ready for 5G.

    Detailed TOC of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET DYNAMICS
    5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
    5.2 Market Drivers
    5.2.1 High-End Cloud Computing Gaining Pace in Enterprises
    5.2.2 Growing Adoption in Data Centers
    5.3 Market Restraints
    5.3.1 High Cost and Smaller Life-time of Solid State Drives
    5.4 Technology Snapshot

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Interface
    6.1.1 Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)
    6.1.2 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express
    6.1.3 Other Interfaces
    6.2 By End User
    6.2.1 Enterprise
    6.2.2 Client
    6.3 Geography
    6.3.1 North America
    6.3.2 Europe
    6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.3.4 Latin America
    6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Intel Corporation
    7.1.2 Samsung Group
    7.1.3 Western Digital Corporation
    7.1.4 Toshiba Corporation
    7.1.5 Micron Technology, Inc.
    7.1.6 SK Hynix Inc.
    7.1.7 Kingston Technology Corporation
    7.1.8 Lite-On Technology Corporation
    7.1.9 Transcend Information Inc.
    7.1.10 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
    7.1.11 Seagate Technology PLC

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

