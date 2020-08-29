“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Sophorolipid market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sophorolipid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sophorolipid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sophorolipid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sophorolipid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sophorolipid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sophorolipid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sophorolipid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sophorolipid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sophorolipid Market Research Report: Evonik, Saraya Co., Ltd., Ecover, Allied Carbon Solutions, MG Intobio, SyntheZyme LLC, Shandong Mei Chen Technology, Henkel, Groupe Soliance, Envgreen Biotechnology

Global Sophorolipid Market Segmentation by Product: Lactonic Sophorolipid

Acidic Sophorolipid



Global Sophorolipid Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Bioremediation

Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Detergents

Agriculture

Food Industry

Others



The Sophorolipid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sophorolipid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sophorolipid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sophorolipid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sophorolipid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sophorolipid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sophorolipid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sophorolipid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sophorolipid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sophorolipid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sophorolipid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lactonic Sophorolipid

1.4.3 Acidic Sophorolipid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sophorolipid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Bioremediation

1.5.4 Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Cosmetics & Detergents

1.5.6 Agriculture

1.5.7 Food Industry

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sophorolipid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sophorolipid Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sophorolipid Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sophorolipid, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Sophorolipid Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Sophorolipid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Sophorolipid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Sophorolipid Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Sophorolipid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sophorolipid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sophorolipid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Sophorolipid Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sophorolipid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sophorolipid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sophorolipid Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sophorolipid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sophorolipid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sophorolipid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sophorolipid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sophorolipid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sophorolipid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sophorolipid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sophorolipid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sophorolipid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sophorolipid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sophorolipid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sophorolipid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sophorolipid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sophorolipid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sophorolipid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sophorolipid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sophorolipid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Sophorolipid Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Sophorolipid Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Sophorolipid Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Sophorolipid Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Sophorolipid Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Sophorolipid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Sophorolipid Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Sophorolipid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Sophorolipid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Sophorolipid Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Sophorolipid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Sophorolipid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Sophorolipid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Sophorolipid Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Sophorolipid Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Sophorolipid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Sophorolipid Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Sophorolipid Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Sophorolipid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Sophorolipid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Sophorolipid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Sophorolipid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Sophorolipid Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sophorolipid Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sophorolipid Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Sophorolipid Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Sophorolipid Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Sophorolipid Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Sophorolipid Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sophorolipid Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Sophorolipid Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sophorolipid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sophorolipid Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sophorolipid Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sophorolipid Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Evonik Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.2 Saraya Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Saraya Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saraya Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Saraya Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Saraya Co., Ltd. Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.2.5 Saraya Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Ecover

12.3.1 Ecover Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ecover Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ecover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ecover Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.3.5 Ecover Recent Development

12.4 Allied Carbon Solutions

12.4.1 Allied Carbon Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Allied Carbon Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Allied Carbon Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Allied Carbon Solutions Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.4.5 Allied Carbon Solutions Recent Development

12.5 MG Intobio

12.5.1 MG Intobio Corporation Information

12.5.2 MG Intobio Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MG Intobio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 MG Intobio Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.5.5 MG Intobio Recent Development

12.6 SyntheZyme LLC

12.6.1 SyntheZyme LLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 SyntheZyme LLC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SyntheZyme LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SyntheZyme LLC Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.6.5 SyntheZyme LLC Recent Development

12.7 Shandong Mei Chen Technology

12.7.1 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.7.5 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Recent Development

12.8 Henkel

12.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Henkel Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.8.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.9 Groupe Soliance

12.9.1 Groupe Soliance Corporation Information

12.9.2 Groupe Soliance Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Groupe Soliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Groupe Soliance Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.9.5 Groupe Soliance Recent Development

12.10 Envgreen Biotechnology

12.10.1 Envgreen Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Envgreen Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Envgreen Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Envgreen Biotechnology Sophorolipid Products Offered

12.10.5 Envgreen Biotechnology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sophorolipid Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sophorolipid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”