Spirulina Extract Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Spirulina Extract Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Spirulina Extract Industry. Spirulina Extract market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The Global Spirulina Market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Spirulina Extract Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing demand for Spirulina Extracts
Increasing applications of spirulina, higher nutrition value of spirulina, approval of spirulina use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of spirulina, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from spirulina and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with spirulina making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing disposable incomes and awareness of the natural product efficiency in the developing economies are creating opportunities for growth of the spirulina during the forecast period. Innovations and funding supporting research are also major avenues to explore in the coming years.
North America and Europe Holds the Major Share in Spirulina Extracts Market
North American and Europe regions are the major producers of spirulina extracts, due to their favorable climatic conditions and wide applications of the products. The North American spirulina extract market exhibits the United States as the dominating country and Canada as a dynamic one, considering the regulatory changes and the change in the colorant offerings from the key market players. Due to the ban on chemicals as colorants in the food industry, the United States and Europe are booming markets. The demand for clean label and natural ingredients are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Spirulina Extract Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Nutraceuticals
5.1.2 Food
5.1.3 Cosmetics
5.1.4 Agriculture
5.1.5 Feed
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Spain
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 India
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Rest of MEA
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation
6.4.2 DDW – the Color House
6.4.3 DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals
6.4.4 Chr. Hansen A/S
6.4.5 Naturex SA
6.4.6 Royal DSM
6.4.7 Dohler Group
6.4.8 C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd
6.4.9 BASF
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
