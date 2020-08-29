Spirulina Extract Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Spirulina Extract Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Spirulina Extract Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Spirulina Extract Industry. Spirulina Extract market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Spirulina Extract market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The Global Spirulina Market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global Spirulina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period of 2019 –2024.

– The growing demand for natural and clean label colors has recreated a demand for spirulina extracts. Stringent regulations and a ban on synthetic food additives by the European and the United State governments have opened the gates for the demand for natural additives.

– Based on the application areas, nutraceuticals and food sectors are expected to be promising end users of spirulina, due to the rapid development of algae-based superfoods, heightened consumer’s interest toward natural & clean-label products, and the regulatory encouragement in terms of enabling policies and implementation framework. Spirulina Extract Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW the Color House

DIC CorporationEarthrise Nutritionals

Chr. Hansen A/S

Naturex SA

Royal DSM

Dohler Group

C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co.

Ltd