Stored Grain Insecticide Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

All the insecticides, including contact insecticides and fumigant insecticides, used to protect the grains such as rice, maize, wheat, soybean, sorghum, among others, that are stored post-harvest are considered under this study.

The global stored grain insecticide market was valued at USD 225.6 million in 2018, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Sustaining market pressure for better prices during the post-harvest stage and increasing focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses are the major factors driving the market growth.

Globally, India is expected to witness the fastest growth, while registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Lack of storage facilities led to the inability to store surplus grain. Additionally, the Indian government has been increasingly focusing towards keeping apace with its looming food storage crises and has increased the contribution towards the construction of high-tech grain storage silos. This is further likely to augment the demand for insect grain protectants in the country. Stored Grain Insecticide Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Bayer CropScience AG

Degesch America

Inc.

Syngenta AG

Corteva AgriScience

Nufarm Ltd.

Douglas Products

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.