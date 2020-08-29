Structural Insulated Panels Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Structural Insulated Panels Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Structural Insulated Panels Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Structural Insulated Panels Industry. Structural Insulated Panels market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Structural Insulated Panels market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Structural Insulated Panels market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The global structural insulated panel market is expected to register healthy growth, by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 6.13% over 2019-2024.

The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from the construction sector and increasing cold storage applications. Advancements in building technologies such as modular construction techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

In 2018, the building wall segment is expected to dominate the market and expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. This is due to the robust demand from the residential sector.

In 2017, North America dominated the market, holding a share of almost 37%, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to rising construction activities in Canada and Mexico.

Structural Insulated Panels Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Alubel SpA

ArcelorMittal

BALEX

METAL

DANA Group of Companies

Isopan (Manni Group SpA)

Italpannelli SRL

Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd

Kingspan Group

Marcegaglia SpA

Metecno

Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd

NCI Building Systems

Nucor Building Systems

Owens Corning

PFB Corporation

Premier Building Systems

Rautaruukki Corporation

Tata Steel Europe Limited

Zamil Steel Pre