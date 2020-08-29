Structural Insulated Panels Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Structural Insulated Panels Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Structural Insulated Panels Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Structural Insulated Panels Industry. Structural Insulated Panels market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Structural Insulated Panels market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Structural Insulated Panels market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Structural Insulated Panels Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Building Walls
Structural insulated wall panels are generally available in thicknesses of 4-1/2 inches and 6-1/2 inches. Manufacturing of curved wall panels are possible and it is often more practical to use stud framing for non-orthogonal geometries.
The whole wall R-value of a wall assembly is currently the best and the most followed method of quantifying the total thermal performance. The whole wall R-value takes the resistance of heat flown through an opaque cross-sectional area of the insulation and structure into the account while the total loss of energy at the interfaces of the wall with the roof and floor are accounted.
The whole wall R-value of a 4-inch structural insulated wall panel is 14, whereas for a 2×4 wall is less than 10. The whole wall R-value of a 2×6 wall is between 11 and 13.7 depending on the quality of the installation of batt insulation.
The elimination of thermal bridging and a more airtight envelope contributes to the higher whole wall R-value of structural insulated wall panels, compared to the conventional metal and wood stud walls
The total volume of the panels used as structural insulated wall panels is much higher, compared to the volume of the panels used as structural insulated roof panels.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region dominated the global market share in 2017. The construction industry in the United States has not been the same in 2017 as it was in the past three years. An increase has been observed in private construction spending over the years. The residential and non-residential construction in 2017 has increased significantly compared to the previous years and is likely to grow in 2018.
Detailed TOC of Structural Insulated Panels Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector
4.1.2 Increasing Cold Storage Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Advancements in Building Technologies such as Modular Construction Techniques
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel
5.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel
5.1.3 Glass Wool Panel
5.1.4 Other Products (Extruded Polystyrene Foam)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Building Wall
5.2.2 Building Roof
5.2.3 Cold Storage
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alubel SpA
6.4.2 ArcelorMittal
6.4.3 BALEX-METAL
6.4.4 DANA Group of Companies
6.4.5 Isopan (Manni Group SpA)
6.4.6 Italpannelli SRL
6.4.7 Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Kingspan Group
6.4.9 Marcegaglia SpA
6.4.10 Metecno
6.4.11 Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd
6.4.12 NCI Building Systems
6.4.13 Nucor Building Systems
6.4.14 Owens Corning
6.4.15 PFB Corporation
6.4.16 Premier Building Systems
6.4.17 Rautaruukki Corporation
6.4.18 Tata Steel Europe Limited
6.4.19 Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies
