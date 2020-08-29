Synthetic Diamond Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Synthetic Diamond Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Synthetic Diamond Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Synthetic Diamond Industry. Synthetic Diamond market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Synthetic Diamond market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Synthetic Diamond market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Synthetic Diamond Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry
– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to their ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating and thus, have become a critical heat-enabling technology.
– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry had sales of around USD 437.6 billion in 2018, reaching the industry’s highest-ever annual sales.
– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number – from cars to coffee makers – and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the internet of things.
– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.
– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are developing attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, ASEAN Countries is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in ASEAN countries. Hence, owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Synthetic Diamond Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Superabrasives
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Branding and Marketing
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Polished
5.1.1.1 Jewelry
5.1.1.2 Electronics
5.1.1.3 Healthcare
5.1.1.4 Other Polished Types
5.1.2 Rough
5.1.2.1 Construction
5.1.2.2 Mining
5.1.2.3 Oil & Gas
5.1.2.4 Other Rough Types
5.2 Manufacturing Process
5.2.1 High-pressure High-temperature (HPHT)
5.2.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Rest of the North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 GCC Countries
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AOTC LLC
6.4.2 Applied Diamond Inc.
6.4.3 Element Six
6.4.4 ILJIN Diamond
6.4.5 New Diamond Technology LLC
6.4.6 Pure Grown Diamonds
6.4.7 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation
6.4.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries
6.4.9 Swarovski Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Production of Thin but Wide CVD Diamond Plates in Japan
