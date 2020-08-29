Telecom Analytics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Telecom Analytics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Telecom Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Telecom Analytics Industry. Telecom Analytics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Telecom Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

The global telecom analytics market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.75% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The need for reducing churn is more than ever important as the competition is increasing with the occurrence of new entrants, who provide lucrative deals that are generally inexpensive than that of the incumbents.

– The telecom analytics market combines many sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies, which satisfy the complex demands of the telecom industry. These include developing sales, reducing churn and deception, enhancing risk management, and decreasing operational costs.

– Telecom analytics service is expected to be hosted majorly on the cloud, because of a large number of mobile users in every region. Cloud hosting is also set to expand further, as more CSPs are adopting this, due to the expanding consumer base.

– Due to the proliferation of smart devices and increasing use of IP networks, the telecom industry is experiencing a resurgence of communications fraud. As attacks can come from any source at any moment, frauds have emerged as the most troublesome problem for the telecom market, demanding security.

– Owing to this, authorities are initiating regulations for telecom sector safety. In India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued stringent rules and penalties for failing to meet the voice quality benchmark. It is expected to increase the demand for network analytics solutions in the country. Telecom Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Dell Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

InfoFaces Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Teradata Corporation

Wipro Limited