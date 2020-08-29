Telecom Cloud Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Telecom Cloud Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Telecom Cloud Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Telecom Cloud Industry. Telecom Cloud market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Telecom Cloud market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Telecom cloud is actually a new advancement in Information and Communication Technology, where there is no use of hardware to get connected. It provides unlimited network capacity to manage unpredictable data growth and offer a superior customer experience
Market Overview:
Telecom Cloud Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Solution Expected To Dominate the Telecom Cloud Market
– The solution offerings in the market include unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network, and other solutions. this is major;y owing to increasing internet and mobile device penetration.
– With this, businesses increasingly acknowledge the need to leverage advanced technologies, in order to improve business agility and gain operational efficiencies.
– They are deploying a broad array of communications and collaboration applications, including telephony, email, voicemail and unified messaging, instant messaging (IM) and presence, audio, web, and video conferencing, file sharing and white-boarding, mobility, social networking, and more.
– Additionally, exponentially rising media content and demand for rich video content among the increasing online users, along with the trend of digitization among the organizations across end-user verticals spurs the need for content delivery network solutions.
North America Holds the Major Share in the Telecom Cloud Market
– North America witnesses a huge penetration from large enterprises with technically-skilled employees, providing continuous innovative technologies.
– The dominance of this region can be attributed to the recent increase in mobility, and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.
– Moreover, with the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.
Detailed TOC of Telecom Cloud Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Awareness About Telecom Cloud Among Enterprises
4.3.2 Lower Operational and Administration Costs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Risk of Security Breaches
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration
5.1.1.2 Content Delivery Network
5.1.1.3 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 Colocation Services
5.1.2.2 Network Services
5.1.2.3 Professional Services
5.1.2.4 Managed Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Billing and Provisioning
5.2.2 Traffic Management
5.2.3 Other Applications
5.3 By Cloud Platform
5.3.1 Software-as-a-Service
5.3.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service
5.3.3 Platform-as-a-Service
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 Manufacturing
5.4.4 Transportation and Distribution
5.4.5 Healthcare
5.4.6 Government
5.4.7 Media and Entertainment
5.4.8 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AT&T Inc.
6.1.2 BT Group PLC
6.1.3 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.4 Level 3 Communications Inc.
6.1.5 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
6.1.6 Deutsche Telekom
6.1.7 NTT Communications Corporation
6.1.8 CenturyLink Inc
6.1.9 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
6.1.10 China Telecommunications Corporation
6.1.11 Telus Corporation
6.1.12 T-Mobile International AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
