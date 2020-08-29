Text Analytics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Text Analytics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Text Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Text Analytics Industry. Text Analytics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Text Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.

– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.

– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.

– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.

Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244440

Market Overview:

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.65 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The regions considered Text Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Algolia

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Confirmit AS

EpiAnalytics

Infegy, Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Lavastorm Analytics

Lexalytics, Inc.

Medallia, Inc.

Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

OdinText, Inc.

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE