Text Analytics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Text Analytics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Text Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Text Analytics Industry. Text Analytics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Text Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.
– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.
– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.
– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.
Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.
Market Overview:
Text Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market
– In retail, text analytics plays a vital role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in this industry.
– By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers, by making use of their historical trends.
– Retailers use social media platforms as the key source to acquire data in order to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.
– The growth in the retail sector across the globe is expected to boost the text analytics market over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the growth in mobile shopping and payment is growing at a high pace, which is, in turn, projected to propel the use of text analytics.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics.
– The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.
Detailed TOC of Text Analytics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics
4.3.2 Rising Practice of Predictive Analytics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Awareness
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Predictive Analytics
5.2.2 Fraud Management
5.2.3 Risk Management
5.2.4 Business Intelligence
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Energy and Utility
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Algolia
6.1.2 Bitext Innovations S.L.
6.1.3 Clarabridge, Inc.
6.1.4 Confirmit AS
6.1.5 EpiAnalytics
6.1.6 Infegy, Inc.
6.1.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
6.1.8 Lavastorm Analytics
6.1.9 Lexalytics, Inc.
6.1.10 Medallia, Inc.
6.1.11 Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.
6.1.12 OdinText, Inc.
6.1.13 RapidMiner, Inc.
6.1.14 SAP SE
6.1.15 TheySay Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
