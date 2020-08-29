Thailand Foodservice Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Thailand Foodservice Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Thailand Foodservice Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Thailand Foodservice Industry. Thailand Foodservice market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Thailand Foodservice market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The Thailand Foodservice Market is classified by sector type and structure. The full-service restaurant is the dominant segment and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. However, the quick service restaurants segment is projected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. Bangkok, South and East Thailand account for the significant share of the number of registered restaurants in the country.

Thailand foodservice market is forecasted to reach USD 676.04 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Thailand is one of the major contributors to the consumer foodservice industry among Southeast Asian nations. The tourism industry has been one of the primary factors of growth for the foodservice industry in the country. Tourists from Malaysia, India, Laos, and China grew at a considerable pace in the country over the recent past. According to the Department of Tourism, significant growth is attributed to domestic stability, the development of economical cost airlines, and considerable government measures to boost tourism.

Social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram played a crucial role in augmenting the market's growth. Celebrities from the entertainment industry posted images and provided feedback about their healthy lifestyles, which contributed, as well as boosted, to the health and wellness trend in Thailand.

