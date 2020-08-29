Thermal Management Technologies Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Thermal Management Technologies Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Thermal Management Technologies Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Thermal Management Technologies Industry. Thermal Management Technologies market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Thermal Management Technologies market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The thermal management technologies market are evolving rapidly, especially in the case of consumer electronics. Increasing adoption of renewable energy resources is the major factor driving the thermal energy storage market with the rapid industrialization across the world has increased the need for continuous power supply, which positively leads to the growth of the overall thermal energy market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The thermal management technologies was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The electronic packaging trend has increased the performance and reduced the size of the product which has led to a significant increase in the power consumption of the system which is going to be a creative thermal management advancement with good system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

– Increase in vehicle energy efficiency and performance, and reduction in costs is driving the market. The thermal management market for the electric & hybrid vehicle is growing due to its increased battery capacity, developing charging infrastructure, and consumer preference for electric vehicles. DuPont leading refrigerants offer low global warming potential, which can be considered for hybrid and electric vehicle battery systems, where the need to control the temperature range is critical.

– Thermal management technology proliferation is a key driver for the market with increased proliferation of embedded computing in automotive, healthcare, buildings, space, and another commercial/consumer markets. The chip-cooling solutions and fan-based air cooling, such as piezoelectric fans are has proven very resilient in the face of growing thermal demands.

– Design complexities in components used in thermal management specifically in electronic devices due to use of various transistors are restraining the growth of market. Thermal Management Technologies Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Parker

Hannifin Corp

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Gentherm Inc.

Autoneum Holding AG

Sapa Extrusions Inc.

AllCell Technologies

Thermacore, Inc

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Pentair Thermal Management