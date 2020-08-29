Torpedo Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Torpedo Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Torpedo Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Torpedo Industry. Torpedo market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Torpedo market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A torpedo is a self-propelled weapon with an explosive warhead, which is designed to detonate either on contact with its target or in vicinity of it. The market study includes the torpedoes launched above and below the water surface, including the ones launched from an aircraft.

Market Overview:

The torpedo market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending fuelled by the growing conflicts between the nations is expected to help the growth of torpedo market during the forecast period.

– The increasing threat of terrorism and border issues have led the countries to focus on marine vessels like naval ships and submarines combat systems, which propel the demand for torpedoes during the forecast period.

– Development of nuclear torpedoes is picking up the pace and is one of the most promising areas of investment for the countries. Torpedo Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

BAE Systems plc

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Leonardo S.p.A.

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Rosoboronexport

ASELSAN A.S.

Naval Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sechan Electronics Inc.