Torpedo Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Scope of the Report:
A torpedo is a self-propelled weapon with an explosive warhead, which is designed to detonate either on contact with its target or in vicinity of it. The market study includes the torpedoes launched above and below the water surface, including the ones launched from an aircraft.
Market Overview:
Torpedo Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Sea-launched Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Sea-launched segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investment of the countries into the development of nuclear submarines and smarter torpedoes are some of the primary driving factors for the growth of this segment. Also, development of new unmanned underwater and surface vessels with torpedoes launching capabilities will facilitate the growth of this segment in the future. For instance, Elbit Systems ISTAR division partnered with Leonardo to develop and demonstrate the launching of lightweight and mini torpedoes of Leonardo from the Elbit Systems’ SeagullTM Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).
Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The military spending of the countries in this region has been increased significantly in recent years. This increase is majorly due to the tensions between China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Due to the on-going tensions in the South China Sea, China is rigorously developing its naval ships and submarines. Similarly, India has also been investing in empowering its naval force. Recently, Defense Ministry of India approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes that will be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines. Such immediate requirements for heavyweight torpedoes of the Navy will be met by the purchases from foreign vendors while the long-term bulk requirement is fulfilled through the Made in India initiative. Development of indigenous torpedoes and their deployment in respective naval forces will be the supporting factor for the development of torpedo market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Torpedo Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Weight
5.1.1 Heavy-weight Torpedoes
5.1.2 Light-weight Torpedoes
5.2 Launch Platform
5.2.1 Sea-launched
5.2.1.1 Surface-launched
5.2.1.2 Underwater-launched
5.2.2 Air-launched
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 BAE Systems plc
6.2.2 Atlas Elektronik GmbH
6.2.3 Raytheon Company
6.2.4 Saab AB
6.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A.
6.2.6 Bharat Dynamics Limited
6.2.7 Rosoboronexport
6.2.8 ASELSAN A.S.
6.2.9 Naval Group
6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.
6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.2.13 Sechan Electronics Inc.
6.2.14 DRDO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
