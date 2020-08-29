Traffic Sensors Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Traffic Sensors Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Traffic Sensors Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Traffic Sensors Industry. Traffic Sensors market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Traffic Sensors market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The traffic signal consists of a sensor or timer to direct and monitor the traffic flow. In cities where there is too much traffic and it creates a deadlock despite the timer. Hence, the traffic sensor senses the number of vehicles in the queue and regulates the signal accordingly.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244417

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244417

Key Market Trends:

Traffic Monitoring to Witness Significant Growth

– Installation of traffic sensors will now be an integral part of traffic monitoring and to analyze the pattern of the moving vehicles and their interaction in the traffic. This is expected to help in enhancing the efficiency in traffic management such as jams.

– Since there’s a significantly increasing number of commercial vehicles, the players and institutions are coming up with advanced traffic monitoring systems. For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, India completed the prototype of smart traffic monitoring systems on the campus.

– Also, the major players and researchers are testing traffic monitoring using the latest emerging technologies. The researchers from Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) commenced the test of traffic monitoring using AI which in future is likely to increase the utilization of traffic sensors.

– The increasing number of passenger cars is driving the need for advanced and optimized traffic management system. Since 2015, the number of passenger cars has witnessed a growth of over 7% and is expected to increase owing to the emerging electric vehicles. As a result, it is likely to boost the demand for intelligent traffic monitor and control system thereby having a positive impact on the utilization of traffic sensors.

– As a result, it creates an immense opportunity and potential in the region for the industry players in the region to invest and tap the early market garnering higher market share.

North America to Dominate the Traffic Sensor Market

– North America contains the most urbanized landscapes in the world. In the United States and Canada, approximately 80% of the population is in the urban area. These volumes of urbanization create challenges for the government to manage traffic.

– The region is engaged in both internal and external research and development, in an effort to introduce new types of traffic sensors to enhance the effectiveness, ease of use, safety, and reliability of its existing traffic sensors and to expand applications for which the uses of current products are appropriate.

– Sometimes the urgent transport of goods, as well as the movement of people, is delayed because of the jams at traffic signals, so today it has been optimized to a large degree using traffic control and safety systems. Traffic sensors are installed at various places in the region for measuring different types of data extracted from the number of vehicles and regulates the signals accordingly. This would also help to maneuver the demand of the traffic sensors in North America.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244417

Detailed TOC of Traffic Sensors Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Urbanization and Population

4.3.2 Growing Need for Real-Time Information System

4.3.3 Government Initiatives to Modify Transport Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Setup Costs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sensor Type

5.1.1 Inductive Loop

5.1.2 Piezoelectric Sensor

5.1.3 Bending Plate

5.1.4 Image Sensor

5.1.5 Infrared Sensor

5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Vehicle Measurement & Profiling

5.2.2 Weigh in Motion

5.2.3 Traffic Monitoring

5.2.4 Automated Tolling

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

6.1.2 International Road Dynamics, Inc.

6.1.3 Kistler Group

6.1.4 Flir Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.6 SWARCO AG

6.1.7 Q-Free ASA

6.1.8 SICK AG

6.1.9 Raytheon Company

6.1.10 Siemens AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Ni-MH Battery Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

AVoIP Switcher Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Soybean Hulls Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Air Bag Inflators Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Crawler Drilling Machines Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Electric Taxiing Systems Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

OPW Airbag Fabric Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026