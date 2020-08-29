Tube Packaging Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Tube Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Tube Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Tube Packaging Industry. Tube Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Tube Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Tube packaging is in widespread use for creams, ointments, gels, and even thick liquids. It is also used for solids as it offers a layer of protecting, preventing the contents from breakage. They come in a variety of packing like squeeze, twist, stick and are primarily made up of plastic, paper, and aluminum.

The tube packaging market was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.46%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). The trend of laminated tubes is currently governing the market. These tubes improve the shelf-life of the product by offering protection against bacteria, due to which the demand is rising.

– The market has witnessed very steep demand for BB and CC creams which have been applied with bare hands and are packaged in tubes. The demand is growing due to its flexibility which is driving the market.

– The pharmaceutical market is also driving the growth of the market especially medicines which are used in Dermatology where tube packing is extensively used. Global pharmaceutical sales globally in 2018 was 110 billion USD according to AstraZeneca and the future growth of the pharmaceutical sector will drive the demand for tubes and bottles packaging particularly.

– Further, technological advancements in cosmetic packaging due to focus on enhancing the user’s experience such as by including a brush or sponge head, on a tube with a pump and other innovative applicators, are being requested more often.

– The increasing urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes of consumers are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization has created several opportunities for market players, by boosting disposable income and creating awareness about the availability of different cosmetics products thereby significantly spurring the demand for Tube packing.

However, regulations vary across regions and countries for packing which may hamper the growth of the market.

