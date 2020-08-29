Tube Packaging Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Tube Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Tube Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Tube Packaging Industry. Tube Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Tube Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Tube packaging is in widespread use for creams, ointments, gels, and even thick liquids. It is also used for solids as it offers a layer of protecting, preventing the contents from breakage. They come in a variety of packing like squeeze, twist, stick and are primarily made up of plastic, paper, and aluminum.
Market Overview:
Tube Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Plastics to Drive the Market Growth
– Plastic is a prominent material used in tube packaging, due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. In addition, it is odorless and offers a pleasant appearance.
– As convenience and hygiene are gaining importance across regions, the demand for plastic tubes is propelling, specifically in the cosmetic industry.
– However, over the last decade, the environmental impacts of plastic have resulted in a slowdown of the segment.
– Nevertheless, sustainable packaging has ensured significant amounts of plastic recycling and innovations in material technology that have enabled the development of environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions.
– Furthermore, increased focus and developments in recycled plastic is overruling the drawbacks of plastics.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– The population in Asia-Pacific is increasingly improving its lifestyle and living standards. This factor coupled with the rising trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products and awareness for health and hygiene is driving the market in the region.
– Apart from cosmetic demand from the region, Asia-Pacific countries are significantly exporting cosmetic products to the US. According to the International Trade Administration, over 20% of US. global exports are via Asian countries.
– Moreover, the demand for healthcare and hygiene in the country is also high. In China with a population of 1.37 billion, the oral disease has a large burden on the government healthcare system and is an even greater economic burden on individuals. Periodontal diseases are common in India as well. these factors have resulted in an increased demand for toothpaste and other oral care products that use tube packaging.
– Besides, China accounted for 51% of the world’s plastic scrap imports in 2017, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. This emphasis on plastic recycling is also estimated to expand the plastic tube packaging sector, thereby, supporting the growth of tube packaging.
Detailed TOC of Tube Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Flexible Packaging
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Convenience Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Regulations in the Packaging Industry
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Package
5.1.1 Squeeze
5.1.2 Twist
5.1.3 Stick
5.1.4 Cartridges
5.1.5 Other Types of Package
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Plastic
5.2.2 Paper
5.2.3 Aluminium
5.2.4 Other Materials
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Personal Care
5.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
5.3.3 Food
5.3.4 Homecare
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Bemis Company
6.1.3 Berry Plastics
6.1.4 Essel Propack Limited
6.1.5 VisiPak Inc.
6.1.6 IntraPac International Corporation
6.1.7 CCL Industries
6.1.8 Fischbach KG.
6.1.9 Albéa S.A
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
