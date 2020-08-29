Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Tube Packaging Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Tube Packaging

Tube Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Tube Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Tube Packaging Industry. Tube Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Tube Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Tube packaging is in widespread use for creams, ointments, gels, and even thick liquids. It is also used for solids as it offers a layer of protecting, preventing the contents from breakage. They come in a variety of packing like squeeze, twist, stick and are primarily made up of plastic, paper, and aluminum.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244413

Market Overview:

  • The tube packaging market was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.46%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). The trend of laminated tubes is currently governing the market. These tubes improve the shelf-life of the product by offering protection against bacteria, due to which the demand is rising.
  • – The market has witnessed very steep demand for BB and CC creams which have been applied with bare hands and are packaged in tubes. The demand is growing due to its flexibility which is driving the market.
  • – The pharmaceutical market is also driving the growth of the market especially medicines which are used in Dermatology where tube packing is extensively used. Global pharmaceutical sales globally in 2018 was 110 billion USD according to AstraZeneca and the future growth of the pharmaceutical sector will drive the demand for tubes and bottles packaging particularly.
  • – Further, technological advancements in cosmetic packaging due to focus on enhancing the user’s experience such as by including a brush or sponge head, on a tube with a pump and other innovative applicators, are being requested more often.
  • – The increasing urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes of consumers are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization has created several opportunities for market players, by boosting disposable income and creating awareness about the availability of different cosmetics products thereby significantly spurring the demand for Tube packing.
  • – However, regulations vary across regions and countries for packing which may hamper the growth of the market.

    Tube Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Amcor Limited
  • Bemis Company
  • Berry Plastics
  • Essel Propack Limited
  • VisiPak Inc.
  • IntraPac International Corporation
  • CCL Industries
  • Fischbach KG.
  • Albéa S.A

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244413

    Key Market Trends:

    Plastics to Drive the Market Growth

    – Plastic is a prominent material used in tube packaging, due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. In addition, it is odorless and offers a pleasant appearance.
    – As convenience and hygiene are gaining importance across regions, the demand for plastic tubes is propelling, specifically in the cosmetic industry.
    – However, over the last decade, the environmental impacts of plastic have resulted in a slowdown of the segment.
    – Nevertheless, sustainable packaging has ensured significant amounts of plastic recycling and innovations in material technology that have enabled the development of environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions.
    – Furthermore, increased focus and developments in recycled plastic is overruling the drawbacks of plastics.

    Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

    – The population in Asia-Pacific is increasingly improving its lifestyle and living standards. This factor coupled with the rising trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products and awareness for health and hygiene is driving the market in the region.
    – Apart from cosmetic demand from the region, Asia-Pacific countries are significantly exporting cosmetic products to the US. According to the International Trade Administration, over 20% of US. global exports are via Asian countries.
    – Moreover, the demand for healthcare and hygiene in the country is also high. In China with a population of 1.37 billion, the oral disease has a large burden on the government healthcare system and is an even greater economic burden on individuals. Periodontal diseases are common in India as well. these factors have resulted in an increased demand for toothpaste and other oral care products that use tube packaging.
    – Besides, China accounted for 51% of the world’s plastic scrap imports in 2017, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. This emphasis on plastic recycling is also estimated to expand the plastic tube packaging sector, thereby, supporting the growth of tube packaging.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244413

    Detailed TOC of Tube Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growth in Flexible Packaging
    4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Convenience Packaging
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Regulations in the Packaging Industry
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Package
    5.1.1 Squeeze
    5.1.2 Twist
    5.1.3 Stick
    5.1.4 Cartridges
    5.1.5 Other Types of Package
    5.2 By Material
    5.2.1 Plastic
    5.2.2 Paper
    5.2.3 Aluminium
    5.2.4 Other Materials
    5.3 By Application
    5.3.1 Personal Care
    5.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
    5.3.3 Food
    5.3.4 Homecare
    5.3.5 Other Applications
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amcor Limited
    6.1.2 Bemis Company
    6.1.3 Berry Plastics
    6.1.4 Essel Propack Limited
    6.1.5 VisiPak Inc.
    6.1.6 IntraPac International Corporation
    6.1.7 CCL Industries
    6.1.8 Fischbach KG.
    6.1.9 Albéa S.A

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Iron Ore Fines Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

    Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

    Multi-Conductor Cable Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

    Tablet Case Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

    Dermatomyositis Drug Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

    Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

    Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

    Slow Release Fertilizers Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026