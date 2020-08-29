Ultrafast Lasers Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Ultrafast Lasers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ultrafast Lasers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ultrafast Lasers Industry. Ultrafast Lasers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Ultrafast Lasers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The unique characteristics of ultrafast lasers have rapidly revolutionized materials processing after their first demonstration in 1987. The ultrashort pulse width of the laser suppresses heat diffusion to the surroundings of the processed region, which minimizes the formation of a heat-affected zone and thereby enables ultrahigh precision micro and nanofabrication of various materials. The output of an ultrafast laser has various remarkable properties which are of interest for a wide range of industries like Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Research, Aerospace and Defense.
Market Overview:
Ultrafast Lasers Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Femtosecond and Picosecond Variant Gaining Market Share
– Available in the femtosecond and picosecond variants, these lasers are gaining traction in the medical equipment and military equipment manufacturing. For instance, stents and catheters are being made with ultrafast lasers.
– In addition, mandates of laser marking for medical devices across the regions is another reason for the increasing demand for ultrafast lasers.
– While femtosecond lasers are known for marking in the glass, which allows the traceability of syringes and other glass devices, and other volatile materials used in military equipment, picosecond lasers are most used for laser marking on the steel metals surface. In addition, these lasers are used for processing plastics for medical devices (polymer processing).
Asia-Pacific to Shape the Future of Ultrafast Lasers Market
– Research-funding agencies have begun to invest mostly in new collaborations and facilities in Asia-Pacific that employ ultrafast lasers for broad areas of science.
– Companies are collaborating in this region, which is creating huge opportunity. For instance, in November 2018, STORMBEE made a strategic partnership with NEOLASER SOLUTIONS to grow their presence in the Asia Pacific market of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand.
– Symposiums like APAC Laser Symposium help to create awareness regarding laser usage, thus attracting investors.
Detailed TOC of Ultrafast Lasers Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Enhanced Dimensional Accuracy is Increasing the Sales of Ultrafast Lasers
4.3.2 Government Mandates Promoting Adoption of Ultrafast Lasers.
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Manufacturing Complexities Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Laser Type
5.1.1 Solid State Laser
5.1.2 Fiber Laser
5.2 By End-User
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Medical
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.5 Research
5.3 By Pulse Duration
5.3.1 Picosecond
5.3.2 Femtosecond
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amplitude Group
6.1.2 Coherent Inc.
6.1.3 Ekspla
6.1.4 MKS Instruments, Inc.
6.1.5 JENOPTIK Laser GmbH
6.1.6 TRUMPF Group
6.1.7 Novanta (Laser Quantum Ltd.)
6.1.8 Lumentum Holdings
6.1.9 DPSS Laser Inc.
6.1.10 Aisin Seiki (IMRA America Inc.)
6.1.11 IPG Photonics
6.1.12 NKT Photonics
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
