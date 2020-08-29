Ultrafast Lasers Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Ultrafast Lasers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ultrafast Lasers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ultrafast Lasers Industry. Ultrafast Lasers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Ultrafast Lasers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The unique characteristics of ultrafast lasers have rapidly revolutionized materials processing after their first demonstration in 1987. The ultrashort pulse width of the laser suppresses heat diffusion to the surroundings of the processed region, which minimizes the formation of a heat-affected zone and thereby enables ultrahigh precision micro and nanofabrication of various materials. The output of an ultrafast laser has various remarkable properties which are of interest for a wide range of industries like Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Research, Aerospace and Defense.

The global ultrafast lasers market was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.82 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.02%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).In medical applications, Q-switched lasers are being replaced with ultrafast lasers. Also, some non-laser techniques, such as surgical scalpels and mechanical saws are being substituted owing to their similar practicality traits and easy-to-handle options.

– Industries have moved from laser cut technology to ultrafast laser technology for the machining accuracy and thus enabling early time to market. The improvement in process precision reduces the overall time and operating cost for the production line, which is the primary reason for the adoption of material processing applications.

– With the government imposing regulations, including quality, to increase the mileage and reduce the CO2 emissions, automobile manufacturers are turning toward technological innovations in lasers to meet the targets and stringent rules imposed by the government.

– There is a learning curve associated with bringing laser technology in house. For instance, the majority of drawbacks are related to the learning curve involved in bringing femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery in the house. More than the initial coursework, the professional needs to set aside dedicated time to learning how to work with the laser in his/her office. This includes everything from where to set up the machine to how the support staff can best assist with the procedures. Ultrafast Lasers Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Amplitude Group

Coherent Inc.

Ekspla

MKS Instruments, Inc.

JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

TRUMPF Group

Novanta (Laser Quantum Ltd.)

Lumentum Holdings

DPSS Laser Inc.

Aisin Seiki (IMRA America Inc.)

IPG Photonics