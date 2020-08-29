Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Industry. Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Unified communications-as-a-Service refers to a service model where the provider delivers different telecom or communications applications, software products and processes generally over the web. The unified communication unifies or integrates all the communication methods used by a business into a single platform or multiple communication tools. This report segments the market by End-user Industry (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial services, and other End-user Industries) and Geography.

The global unified communication as-a-service market was valued at USD 4370.19 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 17165.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.67 %, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Unified Communications (UC), since its inception, emerged as a cost-effective solution for businesses across industries, such as healthcare, BFSI, and retail.

– The need for easy-to-maintain network systems that enable effective communication possible across the end-user industries, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others, is evident, considering the old/obsolete contact centers.

– Ease of adopting cloud technology has further boosted the adoption of video conferencing, which is driving the adoption of cloud services for various business needs. The availability of cloud-based systems is easing the adoption of UCaaS by healthcare providers.

– For instance, in 2018, The British Medical Journal (BMJ) deployed RingCentral’s UCaaS to make its comms infrastructure fit for the cloud era. This has helped BMJ to improve on its support processes.

– The growing adoption of BYOD and other mobility solutions has been aiding the adoption of UCaaS solutions. With respect to the consumer, mobile-first solutions, and IP applications, communication is enabled through chat/audio/video call through the same device, which addresses all customer queries. These solutions are aimed at enhancing customer service assistance, self-service, and merchandise inquiries. Employees benefit from deploying virtual training and merchandise management tools.

– Companies are also introducing new products or services into leverage the growing demand for UCaaS. Maintel launched ICON Now, which is a UCaaS offering aimed at companies with 100 to 1,000 employees. Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

