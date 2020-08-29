United States Defense Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States Defense Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Defense Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Defense Industry. United States Defense market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Defense market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the .
Market Overview:
United States Defense Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years
The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.
