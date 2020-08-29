United States Defense Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States Defense Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Defense Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Defense Industry. United States Defense market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Defense market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the .

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244387

Market Overview:

The United States defense market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The growth in the defense budget shall be a major driver for the United States (US) Defense Market.

– In the US, military spending has been considered to be the second largest item in the federal budget after Social Security. The US spends more on their defense than the total defense spending done by countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, United Kingdom, India, France, Japan, Germany, and South Korea combined, according to data published by SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute). For the year 2018, the US defense spending was USD 649 billion.

– Additionally, fight against terrorism, externally and internally, is also expected to support the growth of the defense market in the United States.

– Technological advancement shall lead to replacing of ageing equipment as well as the purchase of new equipment and this shall propel growth in the near future. United States Defense Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumann Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

L3 Technologies Inc

BAE Systems plc

CACI International Inc.

Navistar Defense, LLC

Textron Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Orbital ATK, Inc.