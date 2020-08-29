United States Hair Care Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“United States Hair Care Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Hair Care Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Hair Care Industry. United States Hair Care market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Hair Care market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
United States haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.
Market Overview:
United States Hair Care Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products
The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.
Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products across the Country
The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to America Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.
