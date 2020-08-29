United States Healthcare BPO Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“United States Healthcare BPO Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Healthcare BPO Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Healthcare BPO Industry. United States Healthcare BPO market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Healthcare BPO market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The healthcare BPO (business process outsourcing) refers to a process, in which the healthcare providers select the most suited third-party vendor for specific business processes. It allows the hospitals and medical professionals to spend their energy and valuable time on patient care.

Market Overview:

The United States Healthcare BPO Market was valued at USD 109.84 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 174.59 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

According to the US federal government reports, around USD 3.65 trillion was spent on healthcare in 2018, which means that the spending was around USD 11,212 per person, with 59% of the spending was on hospitals, clinical services, and doctors. The National healthcare expenditure (NHE) grew by 4.4% when compared to 2017. As per National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, the projected growth of the national health spending is around the average rate of 5.5% per year for 2018-27, which is anticipated to reach nearly USD 6.0 trillion by 2027. The health share of GDP is expected to increase from 17.9% in 2017 to 19.4% by 2027. The healthcare spending by the payer is expected to rise with faster growth rates, for example, Medicare spending growth was projected to have an accelerated growth to 5.9% in 2018, from 4.2%, and Medicaid spending was witnessing growth more slowly in 2018, at 2.2% from 2.9% in 2017. A similar trend has been observed in National Health Expenditures by Sector, prescription drug spending is projected to have grown 3.3%, hospital spending is projected to have grown 4.4%, and physician and clinical services spending is projected to have grown more rapidly at 4.9%, in 2018. With increasing healthcare costs, people seem to be skipping physician visits, skipping medical care or delaying care ultimately impacts the quality of care and lead to an increased cost of care. The main function of healthcare is diagnosing and treating patients, which are achieved by healthcare organizations by focusing on is increasing staff efficiency and delivering proper patient care. There is a need to balance the number of non-care responsibilities a staff member can handle in a healthcare organization, in order to improve quality patient care and in turn, the overall cost of the revisits and re-treatment can be controlled. This can be achieved by proper implementation of the outsourcing for non-core activities, the Healthcare BPO can lower the costs through outsourcing the professionals on behalf of the healthcare company. The money can be saved on both acquiring additional staff and training them. Similarly, outsourcing can provide access to specialists, which enhances the availability of skilled healthcare professionals. Their expertise and experience can complete a complex task in a short period of time and save a lot of labor costs. With increasing regulatory compliance and rise in healthcare costs, healthcare BPO will witness exponential growth, due to more healthcare facilities and hospitals outsourcing non-core activities for better operational benefits, such as improved patient care, predictable cash flow, and increased net revenue. United States Healthcare BPO Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

