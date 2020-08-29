UV-Curable Adhesives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“UV-Curable Adhesives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for UV-Curable Adhesives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of UV-Curable Adhesives Industry. UV-Curable Adhesives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. UV-Curable Adhesives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global UV-Curable Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– UV-curable adhesives find their applications in the packaging sector owing to their ability to create quick bonds between different materials such as plastic, rubber, metal, glass, and ceramic materials.

– Properties, such as superior strength & flexibility, ability to withstand the extreme environment, and excellent moisture resistance makes UV-curable adhesives suitable for packaging application.

– The demand for UV-curable adhesives from the plastic packaging industry is consistently increasing in Europe and North America regions, with the growing awareness about the benefits of using UV-curable adhesives. These adhesives are known to eliminate heat and Radio Frequency (RF) sealing of clamshell packages.

– The usage of UV-curable adhesives as laminating films, papers, and foils is increasing in product packaging applications where weather resistance is required.

– With the growing trend of e-commerce, e-retail, and online food orders & delivery services, the demand for packaging materials, especially flexible packaging has been increasing, which is likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific and North America dominate the demand for UV-curable adhesives for packaging applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the medical industry and increasing electrical & electronics production in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of UV-curable adhesives is increasing in the region.

– China stands to be the largest market for UV-curable adhesives, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of UV-curable adhesives in the packaging sector is growing at a tremendous rate in the country, owing to their advantages over the usage of conventional adhesive systems used.

– The demand from industries like consumer goods, food and beverage, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.

– Japan, on the other hand, is a hub for technological advancements and hosts an active R&D base for R&D of newer and efficient UV-curable adhesives. Owing to this, novel UV-curable adhesive products are finding their applications in the packaging, electrical and automotive sectors in the country in recent times.

– India is also one of the major consumer of UV-curable adhesives in the region. Robust growth of packaging industry, increasing investments & production in electronic and automotive industry are likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Superior Properties, like Fast Curing Rates, High Bond Strength, and Low VOC Emissions

4.1.2 Rising Demand for UV Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Relatively High Machinery Cost Compared to Other Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Silicone

5.1.2 Acrylic

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Epoxy

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Optical

5.2.2 Speaker assembly

5.2.3 Medical Devices

5.2.4 Syringes

5.2.5 Displays (LEDs)

5.2.6 Sensors

5.2.7 Wire Tacking

5.2.8 Glass Bonding

5.2.9 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Medical

5.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Packaging

5.3.5 Furniture

5.3.6 Other

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Cartell Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.6 Dymax Corporation

6.4.7 Epoxy Technology Inc.

6.4.8 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.10 ITW Polymers Adhesives

6.4.11 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.12 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

6.4.13 Permabond LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging R&D on Adhesives to Develop Eco-Friendly Products

7.2 Innovations Aimed at Lowering Cost of End Products

