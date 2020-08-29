Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | UGE, Helix Wind, WindHarvest

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Research Report: UGE, Helix Wind, WindHarvest, Astralux, Kliux Energies, Sycamore Energy, Ropatec, Arborwind, Quietrevolution, Turbina, Luethi Enterprises, Aeolos, Oy Windside Production, Eastern Wind Power, Windspire Energy, SAW, MUCE

Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Segmentation by Product: Darrieus

Savonius



Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial and industrial

Fishery and recreational boats

Hybrid systems

Others



The Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Darrieus

1.4.3 Savonius

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial and industrial

1.5.4 Fishery and recreational boats

1.5.5 Hybrid systems

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 UGE

12.1.1 UGE Corporation Information

12.1.2 UGE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 UGE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 UGE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.1.5 UGE Recent Development

12.2 Helix Wind

12.2.1 Helix Wind Corporation Information

12.2.2 Helix Wind Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Helix Wind Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Helix Wind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.2.5 Helix Wind Recent Development

12.3 WindHarvest

12.3.1 WindHarvest Corporation Information

12.3.2 WindHarvest Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 WindHarvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 WindHarvest Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.3.5 WindHarvest Recent Development

12.4 Astralux

12.4.1 Astralux Corporation Information

12.4.2 Astralux Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Astralux Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Astralux Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.4.5 Astralux Recent Development

12.5 Kliux Energies

12.5.1 Kliux Energies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kliux Energies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kliux Energies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kliux Energies Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.5.5 Kliux Energies Recent Development

12.6 Sycamore Energy

12.6.1 Sycamore Energy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sycamore Energy Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sycamore Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sycamore Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.6.5 Sycamore Energy Recent Development

12.7 Ropatec

12.7.1 Ropatec Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ropatec Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ropatec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ropatec Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.7.5 Ropatec Recent Development

12.8 Arborwind

12.8.1 Arborwind Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arborwind Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Arborwind Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Arborwind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.8.5 Arborwind Recent Development

12.9 Quietrevolution

12.9.1 Quietrevolution Corporation Information

12.9.2 Quietrevolution Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Quietrevolution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Quietrevolution Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.9.5 Quietrevolution Recent Development

12.10 Turbina

12.10.1 Turbina Corporation Information

12.10.2 Turbina Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Turbina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Turbina Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Products Offered

12.10.5 Turbina Recent Development

12.12 Aeolos

12.12.1 Aeolos Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aeolos Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Aeolos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Aeolos Products Offered

12.12.5 Aeolos Recent Development

12.13 Oy Windside Production

12.13.1 Oy Windside Production Corporation Information

12.13.2 Oy Windside Production Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Oy Windside Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Oy Windside Production Products Offered

12.13.5 Oy Windside Production Recent Development

12.14 Eastern Wind Power

12.14.1 Eastern Wind Power Corporation Information

12.14.2 Eastern Wind Power Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Eastern Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Eastern Wind Power Products Offered

12.14.5 Eastern Wind Power Recent Development

12.15 Windspire Energy

12.15.1 Windspire Energy Corporation Information

12.15.2 Windspire Energy Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Windspire Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Windspire Energy Products Offered

12.15.5 Windspire Energy Recent Development

12.16 SAW

12.16.1 SAW Corporation Information

12.16.2 SAW Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 SAW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SAW Products Offered

12.16.5 SAW Recent Development

12.17 MUCE

12.17.1 MUCE Corporation Information

12.17.2 MUCE Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 MUCE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 MUCE Products Offered

12.17.5 MUCE Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”